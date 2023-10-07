Chambers County woman charged with 5th husband's murder has bond lowered again

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Sarah Hartsfield is charged with murdering her fifth husband after having her bond lowered back in March, a judge lowered it for a second time.

Hartsfield, 48, originally had her bond set to $5 million but at the request of her attorney, Keaton Kirkwood, it was lowered to $4.5 million after he claimed the state was unfairly treating his client. It was recently confirmed by the Chambers County District Attorney's Office, that Hartsfield's bond was lowered to $2 million.

The Chambers County woman is charged with murdering her fifth husband Joseph Hartsfield back in January. Hartsfield pleaded not guilty to the murder and is currently being held in a Chambers County jail.

According to Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Hartsfield was diabetic and they believe his insulin level was suspiciously high hours before his death and before Sarah Hartsfield called 911.

The case against Hartsfield in Texas prompted investigators in Minnesota to reopen an old case involving another one of her partner’s deaths.

According to a determination letter from the Douglas County Attorney, Hartsfield shot and killed her fiancé David Bragg five years ago during an argument that turned physical in Garfield, Minnesota. The Douglas County Attorney found that Hartsfield, whose last name was Donahue at the time, shot Bragg in self-defense because he fired a gun at her.

Authorities declined to file charges against Hartsfield in Bragg's death, but investigators have now re-opened the case.