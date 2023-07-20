Chambers speaks on status of state police investigations

Jul. 20—A federal investigation is ongoing into the alleged placement of a hidden camera in a woman's locker room at the state police academy, West Virginia State Police Col. Jack Chambers said Wednesday.

Chambers, who was asked by Gov. Jim Justice to speak regarding the ongoing investigations surrounding the state police, later confirmed there may be as many as 70 victims in the hidden camera case. Chambers also said federal investigators were looking into allegations of rape involving the state police.

"I do know what you want to know and I will tell you what I can," Chambers said. "Somethings I can't. I know nobody likes to hear that but some things I can't. But the hidden camera at the police academy is currently a subject of federal and internal investigations. Both of those are in action now and are active."

Chambers said an apology letter has been sent to all of the victims of the hidden camera case, which he called "unacceptable." In response to media questions on the matter, he said officials had been notified of 70 or 71 possible victims.

"Again there is a federal investigation going, as well as an internal, as it pertains to the camera," Chambers said.

He also addressed several other unrelated investigations, including the rape allegations.

"The alleged rapes are currently under investigation by federal investigation and civil litigation," Chambers said. "The I-81 incident again is under investigations and there is an internal (investigation) that has been somewhat completed, not completely, but that is being looked at by the U.S. Attorney of the north and a special prosecutor from state court."

The I-81 incident involves a death, but Chambers didn't elaborate on why the state police are being investigated for it.

During his 120 days on the job, Chamber said he has "separated employment" with four former troopers for "failing to meet the standard and expectations" of the West Virginia State Police.

At the beginning of Wednesday's virtual administrative briefing held by Justice, Chambers outlined a number of changes that have been implemented at the West Virginia State Police over the last 120 days. He also thanked Justice, state lawmakers, and citizens for their support during the transition period.

Chambers said officials are currently in the process of replacing a camera system with 60 top-of-the-line cameras on the compound at the academy, and all of the common areas, installing an access controlled system on the academy complex, in and out.

He said staffing changes have also been made at the academy to provide a better education environment and retention of knowledge that include a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia State University for 30 college credit hours for basic classes and 90 hours for the cadet program.

Chambers said the female barracks at the academy also has been upgraded with in-house female staff members, including a full-time sergeant.

For his part, Justice on Wednesday announced that Chambers was no longer "interim" state police superintendent.

"We are officially appointing Jack as our full-time state police superintendent," Justice said.

Chambers replaced former West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill, who resigned earlier this year after the allegations against the state police surfaced in February through anonymous letters.

Those allegations included a theft by a state trooper at a Charleston casino, the hidden camera at the women's locker room, the I-81 investigation and rape allegations, according to previous reports.

Chambers also addressed a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this week that occurred in Beckley in Raleigh County.

"We had another trooper shot a day ago up in the Beckley area," he said. "Not a severe (injury), but she still obtained an injury and with the assistance of other agencies we were able to apprehend that suspect that night but that turned into a fatality at the end of the night. He wouldn't comply with verbal commands from the officers."

In other news to come from Wednesday's briefing, Justice announced the retirement of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, effective July 31, 2023.

"Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security," Justice said. "He's an honorable man who's helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work. I can never thank him enough for his service these past seven years and I wish him the absolute best in his retirement."

Justice also presented Sandy with a Distinguished West Virginian Award Wednesday. He said Mark Sorsaia has been appointed as the new Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security effective August 1, 2023.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com