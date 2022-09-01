Chambersburg man is arrested after shooting at a woman and 2 dogs, police say

Law enforcement swarmed a Chambersburg neighborhood Wednesday evening in response to a report that a man shot at a woman and two dogs at their home.

The suspect, Clifton Gatling, barricaded himself inside the home in the first block of North Fourth Street, according to Chambersburg Police. About four hours after police first responded, the Pennsylvania State Police Special Response Team entered the home around 9:22 p.m. and took Gatling into custody without incident.

The woman was not struck by a bullet and was able to escape from the residence physically unharmed, police said. Officers met her as she came outside.

The report from Chambersburg Police Department does not include the condition of the dogs; however, the charges against Gatling indicate both were seriously injured or killed. Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday morning.

Gatling was put in Franklin County Jail, according to online court records. Magisterial District Judge Kristin Nicklas denied bail, citing "protection and safety of victim and community."

Gatling is charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals - causing serious bodily injury or death, one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, all of which are felonies, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Gatling's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in Franklin County Central Court.

