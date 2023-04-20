Chambersburg man ran human trafficking ring involving women in Central Pa. counties: AG

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry on Wednesday announced the filing of criminal charges against Joseph “Jay” Pulizzi, who allegedly operated a human trafficking operation across Central Pennsylvania counties, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York.

According to a news release, Pulizzi, 37, of Chambersburg, is charged with numerous offenses, including felony counts of trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude and aggravated assault.

The investigation revealed that Pulizzi targeted women and deceived them into having paid sexual encounters with customers Pulizzi recruited using the website “Skip the Games,” the news release states.

The charges, which stem from the 49th Investigating Grand Jury, were filed and will be prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

“The facts of this case are extremely disturbing. The defendant targeted vulnerable women, deceiving them into his sex work operation, and controlling them with violence and threats,” Henry said.

Henry said the investigation revealed that Pulizzi recruited and exploited at least seven victims, many of whom were women suffering with substance use disorders, homelessness and other hardships.

Pulizzi promised them significant amounts of money, along with housing and security, in exchange for unspecified services, according to Henry.

Instead, the women were forced to stay in hotel rooms or other temporary lodgings and deceived into performing sex acts, receiving little or none of the proceeds, according to the news release.

Pulizzi allegedly used “Skip the Games” to arrange paid sexual encounters with buyers, using photos of the women, who did not give Pulizzi permission to post them online.

The women were then forced to meet with the buyers and perform sexual acts in exchange for money. Pulizzi pocketed the majority of the money, giving the women only a small portion to purchase basic necessities such as food and hygiene products, the news release read.

Testimony statements from the victims alleged Pulizzi used violence and threats to trap them, making it very difficult for them to leave.

“Our office is committed to combating human trafficking and standing up for the victims who feel they have no alternative to continuing to endure a horrific cycle of abuse," Henry said.

Pulizzi was arrested in Chambersburg on Wednesday. He was detained at Dauphin County Prison without bail.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to thoroughly investigating any type of human trafficking and involuntary servitude of others," said Pennsylvania State Police Major Serell Ulrich, director, Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

According to the news release, this case was a joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police. Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation. It is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Chambersburg man ran human trafficking ring in counties: AG