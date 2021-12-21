Chambersburg Police Dept. is about to undergo a big overhaul. Here's what you need to know

The Chambersburg Police Department headquarters on South Second Street has closed in preparation for a major renovation and expansion.

The police department is now temporarily located at 1540 Orchard Drive. It is expected to stay there for about two years.

The 100 block of South Second Street has been home to the borough's police force since the early 20th century, when the police department took over a building that had housed a fire company. Most of that structure was demolished and replaced with the current building in 1971, although parts dating to 1830 are still intact.

Part of Chambersburg's Borough Hall, the police station has long been in need of updates due to overcrowding an an inefficient layout.

The temporary home of Chambersburg Police Department, at 1540 Orchard Ave., Chambersburg.

The police station overhaul is the second phase of a two-part project. The first phase, the construction of an addition on the back of Borough Hall, was completed three years ago. The borough's administrative offices and utility departments moved into the larger, modernized structure.

Now the time has come to repurpose the building that faces South Second Street into a bigger and better home for the police department. At more than 23,000 square feet, the new structure will be more than double the size of the current station, according to information from the borough.

The project is set to start in the near future with the demolition of two houses that neighbor the police station. Rnovations and expansion of the police station are expected to begin later next year.

Once completed, the new police station will have improved security and be equipped for the 21st century, with new offices, a sally port, public waiting areas, conference rooms, interview rooms, holding cells, storage spaces for records, evidence and arms, a fitness room and locker rooms, public restrooms and a K-9 room, according to news releases about the project.

A rendering of what the enlarged and modernized Chambersburg Police Department is expected to look like. The section containing the garage and carport will be part of the expansion.

Chambersburg Police Department has moved to a temporary home at 1540 Orchard Ave., while its longtime home at 116 S. Second St. is expanded and renovated.

In addition, repairs will be made to the roof and the clock tower, work will be completed on a carport and a motorcycle storage building, and the sidewalk will be replaced.

While the work is being done, the police department will be housed in part of a commercial building located next to The Orchards restaurant on Orchard Avenue.

There is one other tenant in the building, which is owned by Chambersburg Area Development Corporation. Jeffrey Stonehill, borough manager, said that although the space is smaller than the department's now-former home, and certainly the future building, it will be sufficient for the approximately two years the department is expected to spend there.

How is Chambersburg paying for the new police station?

The overhaul of the police station is expected to cost $7,423,025, based on engineering estimates, according to Stonehill. Including the $1,290,210 cost for renting the space where the police department is being housed temporarily, the total estimated pricetag is just over $8.7 million.

Taxpayers are on the hook for $5,513,235. The borough has won grants that will offset the remaining $3.2 million.

The money will come from a bond that will be paid for with a tax increase - the borough's first since 2018. Chambersburg Borough Council adopted the 1-mill "Police Station Tax Bond" as part of the 2022 budget this month.

This new tax will amount to an increase of about $17 in property taxes next year for the average homeowner of a single-family house in the borough. Overall, an average homeowner can expect to pay $538 in property taxes to the borough in 2022 on a 32-mill tax rate.

A sign outside Chambersburg Police Department at 116 S. Second St., directs visitors to the temporary office at 1540 Orchard Ave., Chambersburg.

Taxes are scheduled to go up again in 2023. Currently a 1.5-mill increase to the Police Station Bond Tax is projected; however, Stonehill said the borough's finance director, Jason Cohen, has reported that low interest rates and satisfactory bid results could lead to a lower millage rate.

"(Borough) Council is optimstic that an additional 1.5 mil may not be needed in 2023," Stonehill said.

The state has awarded more than $3 million in grants to the Borough of Chambersburg for the police department project. Worth $1.5 million, which was announced earlier this month, and $1.7 million, the grants are through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. To qualify for the program, projects must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and benefit the economy.

How do I contact Chambersburg Police Department?

If you have an emergency, call 911.

The non-emergency numbers for the police department are:

717-264-4131 during regular business hours on weekdays, and

717-263-1611 during nights, weekends and holidays.

The mailing address is:

Chambersburg Police Department

1540 Orchard Drive

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Other borough offices will still be housed at Borough Hall. The address is 100 S. Second St., but visitors should use the rear entrance located off the back parking lot.

Chambersburg Police Department getting new training program

The police department has received a $60,000 grant to help pay for a training simulation program that will improve training for officers, according to a news release.

The virtual reality simulator is an interactive crisis intervention, de-escalation and force option training tool. The hands-on, scenario based system is designed to improve knowledge, skills, abilities and confidence in a safe, yet challenging environment.

“Training is a continual requirement for our officers and this innovative tool will maximize the training received and minimize the financial impact on our department," Police Chief Ron Camacho said in a provided statement. "I am pleased that this funding was approved, as this training initiative would not happen without it.”

The funding is from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Innovative Policing Initiatives Program.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg readies for $8.7M police department overhaul