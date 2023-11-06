Chambersburg police seek suspects in stabbing

Chambersburg police are looking for three men who allegedly attacked another man, seriously injuring him.

According to a police report, officers responded to Chambersburg Hospital at about 4:39 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. The investigation revealed that Jose Caratini-Casiano, 20, Edwin Lopez-Gonzalez, 21, and a third male assaulted the victim. A map on the police report indicates the assault happened in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West.

Caratini-Casiano is wanted on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, riot - plan to use weapon, reckless endangerment and simple assault, according to court records. Lopez-Gonzalez is accused of riot and simple assault.

The police report did not include any information about the third person involved in the attack.

More details on the attack were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts should call Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip at franklin.crimewatchpa.com.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg police seek two men in stabbing