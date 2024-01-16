Chambersburg Town Council re-elects Allen Coffman as Council President

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — As required by state law, the Biennial Reorganization Meeting of Town Council was held Jan. 2.

Four members of the town council received the oath of office from Magisterial District Judge Glenn K. Manns, and Council Member Allen B. Coffman was reelected as the president of the town council.

Coffman, first elected representing Chambersburg’s First Ward in 1994, has served as president of council going back to 2014, with a break between 2018-21.

“I am honored and humbled by the continuing support of council to serve in this leadership role,” explained President of Council Allen Coffman. “In 2023, we saw a number of important projects begin in earnest including the upcoming construction of a community healthcare facility by Keystone Rural Health, at the Southgate Shopping Center, and a significant grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to upgrade the natural gas infrastructure in our community.”

Coffman also noted the removal of lead pipes from the borough’s water distribution system and stressed that he is committed to having outstanding and reliable utility services in the Chambersburg borough at reasonable costs.

Chambersburg is the only municipality in Pennsylvania to operate their own electric utility, natural gas utility, water, sewer and storm sewer utilities; not through an authority, but under oversight of the Chambersburg Town Council.

“You may have seen the development of new housing projects in the north end of the borough, near Nicholson Square, and in the south end of the borough, near Mill Road. This demonstrates that Chambersburg is still a growing and developing community,” added Coffman. He also mentioned new retail development in the borough along Gateway Avenue.

In addition to Coffman’s selection as president of the town council, Thomas Newcomer was elected vice-president, John N. Huber was reelected as finance chair, and Bill Everly Jr. was elected as finance vice-chair. These appointments constitute council leadership for the borough of Chambersburg. Jeffrey Stonehill, Director of Utilities, was reappointed as borough nanager.

For more information, contact Jamia Wright, Borough Secretary, Borough of Chambersburg, at 717-251-2437 or boroughsecretariesoffice@chambersburgpa.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Chambersburg Town Council re-elects Allen Coffman as Council President