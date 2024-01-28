Chamblee man confesses to setting house on fire while brother still inside

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A man was charged with arson after he told Chamblee police he started a fire at his home with his brother inside.

Officials were called to the home on Hilltop Drive in Chamblee just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. Two brothers live there.

"Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. The home suffered significant damage. It's believed it will be a total loss," Captain Jaeson Daniels of the DeKalb County Fire Department said.

Everyone was out of the house once crews arrived. Chamblee police say one of the brothers, identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Braun Ray, admitted to starting the fire in the basement.

"It's reported that he admitted to starting [the fire] with gasoline. Gasoline accelerant," Daniels said.

Police say it's unknown why the fire was started. Ray now faces a charge of arson in the first degree.

"The brother who admitted to setting the fire was also transported to the hospital. To my knowledge, he complained of abdominal pain," Daniels explained.

Police say the other brother in the home at the time was treated for smoke inhalation.

In Georgia, anyone charged with arson in the first degree could face a fine of up to $50,000 a prison term of one to twenty years, or both.