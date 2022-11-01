Chamblee officer shot while chasing armed robbery suspects; 1 suspect still at large

The Chamblee Police Department said an officer was shot while chasing armed robbery suspects Tuesday. Police said one suspect is on the run.

Police said around 12:20 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in the city.

Officers tried to stop the car but the suspects immediately drove away, leading officers on a chase.

The car crashed in the area of Briarcliff Road and Briarcliff Way.

The suspects ran away from the vehicle and shot at the officers. One of the officers was shot and taken to the hospital in stable.

According to police, officers arrested one suspect was arrested near the scene.

Chamblee police, along with SWAT and other other law enforcement agencies, are still looking for the other suspect. Police have not released a description.

The intersection of Briarcliff Road NE and Henderson Mill Road NE will remain closed as officers continue to investigate, police say.

