Chamblee police officer shot while chasing armed robbery suspects; 1 suspect still at large

The Chamblee Police Department said an officer was shot while chasing armed robbery suspects Tuesday overnight.

Police said at 12:20 a.m., police officers found a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the suspects immediately drove away, leading officers on a chase.

The vehicle crashed in the area of Briarcliff Road and Briarcliff Way.

The suspects ran away from the vehicle and shot at the officers. One of the officers was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, one suspect was arrested near the scene. Chamblee police, along with SWAT and other other law enforcement agencies, are still looking for the other suspect.

The intersection of Briarcliff Road NE and Henderson Mill Road NE will remain closed as officers continue to investigate, police say.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: