Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges

Sep. 17—New charges have been filed against Jerome Naranjo of Chamita, who was arrested in August on a slew of counts.

He was accused in June of stabbing a man in Española. Española police and a New Mexico State Police officer tried to arrest him June 14, but they said he pointed a gun at the state officer and ran away. The officer fired his weapon at Naranjo, but he wasn't struck, police said in a news release last month.

After an extensive search, police found 37-year-old Naranjo at a home in La Mesilla. He was arrested Aug. 11 and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a household member, kidnapping, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and resisting or evading a police officer.

During his arrest, police found about 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags and a loaded syringe in his Toyota sedan, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Naranjo was charged with additional counts of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Jail records show Naranjo was released on electronic monitoring Aug. 14.