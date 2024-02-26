Champ times two: Sariah Titus again wins Big Country Spelling Bee

Move over, Kansas City Chiefs, Sariah Titus is building her own dynasty.

Sariah Titus, 11, is kissed by her grandmother Lavaila Titus after winning the Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s 25th Annual Big Country Spelling Bee at Hardin-Simmons University Saturday. This is the second consecutive year that Sariah has won the bee.

For the second year in a row, the 11-year-old sixth grader from Mann Middle School was declared the winner out of 25 other students in the Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s 25th Annual Big Country Spelling Bee. This year it was held in the Johnson Building at Hardin-Simmons University.

There was a moment when Sariah’s victory looked to be in doubt after she stumbled over the word “supplicate.” Fortunately for her, that was in the final round and when the only remaining contestant, 11-year-old Gabriel McGregor, misspelled his word – “cantankerous” – Sariah’s chance returned.

Crain Badua, a student from Wylie West Junior High School, applauds a fellow contestant’s correct spelling of a difficult word Saturday.

Her word, “preponderance,” put a few of the adults in the audience on the edge of their seats. But when Sariah spelled it right, and then followed with the correct spelling of the championship word – “unilaterally” – a shout was heard amid the cheers from the back of the room.

“That’s my baby girl!” yelled Crystal Titus.

Sariah Titus reacts after realizing she had just won the 25th Annual Big Country Spelling Bee Saturday.

Sariah’s eyes first went wide, and then she began to giggle with excitement, her hands covering her mouth. When Crystal made it to the front of the audience, the sixth-grader bolted from the stage and leapt into her arms. Soon her grandmother and sister also surrounded her in a massive group hug.

“She was just like she was last year, it’s amazing,” Crystal said of her daughter. “You know, ‘No pressure, I got this, we’re good.’”

Earlier that morning, Sariah had asked Crystal for assistance quizzing her before the contest.

“She's like, ‘Well, read these words out to me,’ and I'm like, 'What? I can't even pronounce these words!'” Crystal said, laughing. “We’re so proud of her.”

“I would highlight the words on the packet that they gave me,” Sariah said.

Both Sariah and Gabriel shared the same secret weapon when it came to placing high in the bee – plain, old-fashioned self-discipline.

“I just studied. I tried to study as much as I could, to get as many words done as possible,” answered Gabriel.

Gabriel McGregor, 11, works his way through a tricky word during Saturday’s 25th Annual Big Country Spelling Bee. Gabriel, a fifth-grade student at the McMurry Center for Innovation, was the runner-up in the Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s annual bee.

For his first time entering the Spelling Bee, coming in second is no mean feat. Gabriel is a fifth-grade student at the Center for Innovation at McMurry University and said he likes to read “humor books.” Look for his return next year, too.

Sariah will once more travel this spring to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. On May 26, more than 200 student spellers from across the nation and around the world will converge in National Harbor, Maryland for the contest.

Sariah Titus “writes” the word she was given by Larry McGraw in the background during Saturday’s Big Country Spelling Bee.

You never forget the word that trips you up in a big spelling bee. At last year's national bee, for her it was “econobox.”

“It was a pretty easy word,” she admitted. “Yeah, I was overthinking it.”

It’ll be different this time, she promises. Overthinking can make even the most studious of us "cantankerous."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Champ times two: Sariah Titus again wins Big Country Spelling Bee