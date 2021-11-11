Champagne May Be in Short Supply—but You Can Still Get Your Bubbly
Sparkling wine fans: start shopping now!
A casserole is more than the sum of its parts. A casserole is peak comfort, a tried-and-true, feel-good dish that contains all of the world’s best things. And casseroles aren’t only for big dinner gatherings—they can also become the centerpiece of a mouthwatering brunch, or serve as a quick weeknight meal if you have midweek cooking fatigue. A casserole is whatever you need it to be, which is why we’ve rounded up our favorite mains, sides, and crowd-pleasers. All you need is a Pyrex dish and a c
A former barista at the chain shared the most time-consuming drinks to make and worst orders to hear, from seasonal Frappuccinos to extra-hot lattes.
When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving can be pretty predictable. Even if you’re lukewarm about turkey, there’s a good chance you’ll roast one anyway (88...
Give! the! people! what! they! want!
These hot chocolate mixes allow you to cozy up with a delicious, creamy mug of cocoa without a trip to a café.
"The Sioux Chef" Sean Sherman believes in using ingredients that are indigenous to the land — and this sauce fits the bill.
Recipe developers share the best ways to use each type of kitchen paper (and when not to use them).
Get it before Black Friday.
From a cozy bowl of vegetarian chili to roasted chicken and veggies, these recipes highlight the best winter produce, like kale, winter squash, potatoes and more. You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet.
Stock up before your next big baking day—but choose wisely.
Between Uncle Bob ranting about politics, cousin Annie fawning over the new guy she’s sort of dating (and decided to bring over at the last minute) and Grandma Marge complaining that your mashed...
From preparing the ground beef to stacking the sandwich, our reporter got a first-hand look at the entire process.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is Tuesday and there are many deals at fast-food chains for the food holiday including specials at KFC and McDonald's.
These collard greens are a great accompaniment to any dish — and they only require two ingredients.
We tried a self-taught baker's TikTok-famous cinnamon roll recipe — and it did not disappoint.
From our family to yours, these are the recipes our staff loves to make (and eat) on Thanksgiving.
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful. Sam Talbot has a long culinary resume, from a finalist on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef,’ to founding executive chef at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, to the best-selling author of the cookbook ‘100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh.’ Don’t be deceived by these seemingly basic silicone tongs — they have an olivewood handle and serve many essential functions in the kitchen from cooking to serving.
Gnocchi, garlic knots and soft ginger cookies represent comfort food for the fall and winter seasons.
As the days get shorter, we could all use a little pick-me-up. That's why we've pulled together these recipes that rely on ingredients like kale, salmon and yogurt that research has linked to improved mood and less stress. These satisfying meals also include delicious winter produce, like sweet potatoes and winter squash, for a seasonal meal that will hit the spot.
The American Heart Association (AHA) released new dietary guidelines for the first time in 15 years. Here, experts discuss what the changes mean for you.