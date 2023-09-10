Champaign animal lovers "Raise the Woof" in pet house building competition
People came together in Champaign this weekend to build houses for their furry friends.
People came together in Champaign this weekend to build houses for their furry friends.
Corbin Burnes was electric Sunday, but the Brewers failed to score until the 11th inning.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
This week was packed with news, including in the world of startups — our favorite arena. Before we jump in, let me direct your attention to Friday's Equity Podcast episode and remind y'all that I will be interviewing Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage later this month at Disrupt! Paris, the original shared micromobility playground, has officially kicked all of its shared e-scooters out of the city.
The gadget lets you hook your Fire Stick to a TV's USB port, eliminating the need to tether it to the wall — grab it while it's 60% off!
The car likely won't go on sale, but it shows that VW can easily flip the performance switch with electric vehicles.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
The Toronto International Film Festival got a boost on Saturday night from one of music’s biggest names as Lil Nas X celebrated the world premiere of his upcoming documentary, "Long Live Montero."
While we would love for all startups to succeed, the reality is that the vast majority fail. From Kate Park comes a story about Firstcard raising $4.7 million to help college students build better credit.
It's made of an eco-friendly PEVA material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free and has 159,000+ fans.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The acclaimed director opened up about the challenges of gaining entry to film festivals as a Black filmmaker.
In an attempt to reboot the global economy, central banks slashed interest rates to almost zero, resulting in an era of cheap money. First, it incentivized investors to fund promising (and, in many cases, not so promising) young tech companies. Over the past decade, a dizzying array of challenger banks, e-money services, digital wallets, and more have managed to claw market share away from the legacy incumbents.
It not only gives you easier access to plugs, it also organizes cables and protects your devices.
In a note from Barclays housing research team, economists are pointing the finger at the aging Americans who are fueling the demand for homes as the market remains surprisingly resilient.
Take it to the football game, store it in your backpack or keep it in your car — you don't want to be caught without one this fall.
From Oprah-approved joggers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
This Amazon bestseller has over 133,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!