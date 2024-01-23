Champaign, Chicago among 10 most bed bug-ridden cities: Orkin

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Champaign and Chicago are both ranked within Orkin’s top 10 bed bug cities for 2023.

Bed bugs are nocturnal insects that feed on blood while people are sleeping. Pest control company Orkin said they are typically 3/16 inches long and red to dark brown in color. Despite their name, bed bugs can pop up even outside of resting places. They can also cling to luggage and purses, as well as secondhand clothing and furniture. This allows them to easily travel from place to place.

From Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2023, Orkin kept track of bed bug treatment data in metro areas throughout the U.S. They then compiled their findings into a list of the top 50 cities with the most bed bugs.

Chicago held the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row. New York and Philadelphia followed behind at second and third place, respectively.

Champaign moved up a spot from its No. 11 placement on Orkin’s 2022 list. Now, the city is placed at No. 10, joining the top 10 most bed bug-ridden cities in America.

Greensboro, N.C. saw the largest jump, joining the top 20 ranks after moving up a whopping 25 spots. Cities like Las Vegas (No. 35), Minneapolis (No. 47) and Oklahoma City (No. 48) are entirely new to the list.

Top Bed Bug Cities in 2023:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, Ohio Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. Indianapolis Charlotte, N.C. Champaign, Ill. Columbus, Ohio Cincinnati Atlanta Grand Rapids, Mich. Denver

Orkin’s full top 50 list can be viewed on their website.

Bed bugs can reproduce very quickly and can survive without blood — their only food source — for several months.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Prevent Contact with Bed Bugs

At Home

Regularly check mattress tags and seams, behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Check for bed bugs after you move in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay the night.

Decrease clutter to make it easier to spot bed bugs.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it home.

While Traveling

Orkin recommends using the acronym S.L.E.E.P.:

S urvey the hotel room for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards. These are signs of infestation.

L ift and look in the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

E levate luggage away from the bed and wall and put them in the bathroom or on counters.

E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home. Store luggage away from the bed.

Place clothing from your luggage into the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you get home.

For more information about bed bug prevention and bed bug control, visit Orkin.com.

