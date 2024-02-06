Champaign church looks forward to fresh start after building demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saint Andrews Lutheran Church in Champaign is filled with history and memories — but now, it’s starting fresh. In the face of its demolition, some churchgoers are feeling bittersweet.

Jon Fry is the pastor of the church on the University of Illinois campus.

“It’s been a long time coming that the space needs to be revitalized, and we need to have it be fully accessible for people,” Fry said.

He’s coming up on one year working at the church, and the emotions are sinking in.

“It’s hard to see it demolished,” Fry said. “But there’s excitement, too, in the future and what’s coming.”

The 68-year-old church started showing its age, causing several problems.

“There’s no elevator access. It’s not an accessible building. We have one ramp in the front and one to the worship space,” Fry said.

Fry said the church also dealt with water and sewage damage, on top of needing a new roof, siding and foundation repair.

“The choice was: put a ton of money into the old building, or to look toward something new,” he said.

Pastor Fry said the new building will provide more space to accommodate people in the community by renting out rooms.

“While people are lamenting the loss of this space, there’s excitement for the new space.”

The building is scheduled to be finished next year. It will become an apartment complex that will add an alternate location for Saint Andrews Lutheran church services.

