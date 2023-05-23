Champaign Co. woman accused of trying to poison husband with eye drops charged

A Champaign County woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to poison her husband with eye drops.

Christy Fiegelist, 54, of North Lewisburg, was arrested and charged Friday with one count of contaminating substance for human consumption, according to Champaign County Municipal Court records.

According to court records filed Friday, a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the 8000 block of State Route 245 East on reports of a possible poisoning on September 20, 2022. Deputies were told that a male victim was at the hospital and that it was suspected that he had been given poison.

After being hospitalized again in March 2023, the victim said his wife, Fiegelist, had brought him a Vitamin Water “with the seal opened and no fluid missing.”

The deputy sent the drink to an FBI laboratory where testing found Tetryzoline in it.

“They advised that this chemical is hazardous when consumed, even in small quantities, and is often found in over-the-counter eye drops,” court records state.

After her arrest, deputies said Fiegelist admitted to putting the eye drops in her husband’s drinks. She claimed to have been doing it since January 2023.

Fiegelist appeared in court Tuesday where it was decided that she would be held in jail without bond and that her case would be bound over to the Champaign County Common Pleas Court. Her case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date.