Champaign man charged with possessing sizeable amount of cocaine

Apr. 4—URBANA — A Champaign man recently released from parole for having heroin has been charged with another drug-related offense.

Demetrius A. Vaughn, 36, who listed an address in the 600 block of Ridgewood Court, was arraigned Monday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony.

A Champaign police report said that Vaughn was a passenger in a car stopped about 9:45 p.m. Friday for alleged traffic violations. Officers could see a bottle of open alcohol in the cup holder and searched both the driver and Vaughn.

On Vaughn they found about 4 1/2 ounces of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine down his pants.

If convicted, Vaughn faces at least six to 30 years in prison.

Court records show that Vaughn was sentenced in Vermilion County in 2015 to 14 years in prison for possession of heroin. He also has a 2011 felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

He's being held in the county jail in lieu of $125,000 bond and is due back in court April 25.