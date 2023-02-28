Champaign man found guilty for 2017 double homicide

Feb. 28—Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a Champaign man was found guilty on Friday, Feb. 24 for the murder of two Danville men.

A Vermilion County jury found Nicholas Trimble, 42, of Champaign guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the murders of Rafael Arevalo, 26, and Omar Roman, 26, both of whom were from Danville. Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek J. Girton set Trimble's sentencing hearing for April 26.

"It is my hope this decision will aid in the healing of those impacted by this senseless violence," Raoul said. "I appreciate the assistance of both the Danville Police Department and the FBI. I am committed to continuing to collaborate with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government to address violent crime in Illinois."

According to Raoul, Nicholas Trimble arranged a meeting to buy cannabis from Arevalo on Sept. 4, 2017. During the meeting, Trimble and another individual attempted to take the cannabis by force. Trimble shot Rafael Arevalo six times, killing him. Trimble and the individual who accompanied him opened fire on Omar Roman, who was shot a total of 15 times.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

"Friday's jury verdict of guilty against Nicholas Trimble clearly demonstrates that when we in law enforcement work together the most violent criminals in our community will be held accountable," said Lacy. "When my office reached out to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their assistance they continue to stand with us to fight violent crime, as does the Danville Police Department."

"The Danville Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the community, concerted efforts of its officers, detectives and all agencies involved as well as the continued dedication of the Attorney General's office who hold accountable those who wish to do harm to the citizens of Danville," said Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.

Assistant Attorneys General Brian Holmes and Daniel Weiler are prosecuting the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.