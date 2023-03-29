Champaign man gets 10 years for making meth

Mar. 29—Jordan Gherna, formerly of Champaign, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of participating in methamphetamine manufacturing.

The Class 1 felony and is punishable from four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A Class 1 felony now carries a year of mandatory supervised release, or parole, which Gherna will serve after his incarceration.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's Office, Judge Charles Hall sentenced Gherna after hearing evidence establishing that deputies of the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of suspicious activity in a garage in a residential area on Jan. 14, 2022.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Gherna fleeing the area on foot into the woods. Gherna was apprehended by deputies and returned to the scene.

The homeowner gave permission for the deputies to enter the closed garage and once inside, an active methamphetamine lab was located.

Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group was contacted and took over the investigation.

A search of the garage revealed materials used to manufacture methamphetamine and 237 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Gherna admitted to participating in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents for their work and knowledge exhibited in this case.

"The quick response of both agencies kept these dangerous drugs off the streets of Vermilion County," Lacy said.