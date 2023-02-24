Champaign man gets probation for having child pornography

Feb. 23—URBANA — A man who admitted he was looking at child pornography last year has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Cecil Kimble, 23, who listed addresses both in Philo and in the 400 block of West Columbia Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty in October before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of child pornography.

His sentencing hearing was held Feb. 15.

He admitted that in February 2022, he had pictures of prepubescent children that University of Illinois police had found in a court-authorized search of his Philo home last year.

A UI police report said that an investigator had received a tip from Snapchat in April 2022 about a video that had been uploaded to an account registered to Kimble.

When confronted, Kimble admitted he had a problem looking at pornography and had joined two internet groups where he downloaded files, some of which contained photos of younger girls.

In return for his plea, a more serious Class X charge alleging that he was sharing the child pornography was dismissed.

Rosenbaum also sentenced Kimble, who had no previous convictions, to six days in jail but gave him credit for the time served following his arrest in June. Kimble will also have to register as a sex offender.