Champaign man jailed for alleged shooting of his neighbor

Feb. 23—URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot his neighbor two months ago is in the Champaign County Jail.

Rolander Hampton, 33, whose last known local address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was arraigned Thursday for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Jan. 3 shooting of a 40-year-old man living in the same apartment complex.

A Champaign police report said Hampton was in the other man's apartment about 2 a.m. and the two began to argue.

As Hampton got up to leave, he allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistline and shot the other man in the abdomen.

Police found a .45-caliber casing in the apartment.

A warrant had been issued for Hampton's arrest about three weeks ago.

He was found by U.S. Marshals in Gary, Ind., on Feb. 9 and returned to Champaign County on Wednesday.

Judge Brett Olmstead left Hampton's bond at $500,000, the amount set when the arrest warrant was issued.

Olmstead told Hampton to return to court March 28.

If convicted of either charge he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries, police said.