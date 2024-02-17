Champaign third graders take field trip to eye doctor’s office

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Taking a trip to the doctor’s office isn’t always fun, especially for kids.

But Friday was a different story for Champaign third graders at Next Generation Academy, who took a field trip to an eye doctor.

“This is a brand new opportunity that we started for the for this unit,” Angela Nelson, a science teacher with Next Generation Academy said. “We do our best to have real world experiences for our students and get guest experts and field experiences.”

Right now, students are learning about the human eye.

“We’re learning about the eye, the parts of the eye and parts like how you can get sicknesses for different sicknesses,” Maia Dominguez, a third grader, said.

Teachers called Carle hospital to set up the trip, setting up a show and tell of sorts teaching kids about different parts of the eye, common diseases, and color blindness.

Carle Illinois College of Medicine sees big future for virtual reality

Dominguez is one of the students who’s been motivated in the classroom.

“Science really interests me in general, and I like learning any type of science,” she said.

With the event being a success, optometrist Cherie Oshiro says they’d love if more schools take advantage of this opportunity.

The academy’s next lesson will be learning about cameras.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment for a field trip with Carle Hospital can call 217-384-8188.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.