Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants across Eastern Central Illinois are preheating their ovens and preparing dishes ahead of Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week, which starts this Friday, Jan. 26.

This is the eighth annual Restaurant Week hosted by Experience Champaign-Urbana. 47 restaurants, the most so far for a Restaurant Week, are participating in the nine-day event that encourages residents and visitors to try new local tastes.

The event will be from January 26–February 3, 2024.

This year, restaurants outside of Champaign-Urbana including Savoy, Mahomet, St. Joseph, Rantoul, Monticello, and Paxton are being featured.

“This event has been well embraced by our local restaurants because our residents truly support our culinary scene,” Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement from Experience Champaign-Urbana, said. “With high local support and many visitors coming in to discover our award-winning restaurants, each year we see more restaurants that see the value in highlighting their cuisine during this nine-day event.”

Also part of the event is an Instagram Contest, where one lucky diner who shares their picture and experience on the app can win a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice.

The list of the dining establishments participating in Restaurant Week include:

83 Vietnamese Cuisine

A Taste of Both Worlds

BakeLab

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

Big Grove Tavern

Billy Barooz

Café Sababa

Chophouse on Main

Dee-Dee’s Beef

Esquire Lounge

ETs Downtown

Forage Kitchen

Guido’s

Hamilton Walker’s

Hopscotch Bakery

Houlihan’s

Industrial Donut

Jupiter’s Downtown and Jupiter’s at the Crossing

Just Yolkin’

Kohinoor Indian Lounge

La Bahía Grill

La Paloma Food Truck

The Literary

Maize at the Station

Martinelli’s Market

Nando Milano

Trattoria

Neil St. Blues

Pekara Bakery & Bistro

Pizzeria Antica

Po’Boys Restaurant

Project 47 Smokehouse

Punch!

The Ribeye

Seven Saints

Silvercreek

Smith Burger

The Space

Stango Cuisine

Sticky Rice

Sun Singer

All locations of The Main Scoop

Watson’s Shack & Rail

The Wheelhouse

Wood N’ Hog Barbecue

Ye Olde Donut Shoppe

Reifsteck suggests diners to make reservations or eat during off-peak hours. Menus for all the restaurants can be found on ExperienceCU’s website.

Officials say the week brings web and foot traffic to the during the winter, with customers trying new dishes.

“Regardless of your tastes, there is a menu for everyone, from a variety of international flavors, farm-to-table, pizza, BBQ, vegetarian dishes, and so much more,” Reifsteck said. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate.”

More information can be found on the week’s Facebook event page or its website.

