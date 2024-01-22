Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants across Eastern Central Illinois are preheating their ovens and preparing dishes ahead of Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week, which starts this Friday, Jan. 26.
This is the eighth annual Restaurant Week hosted by Experience Champaign-Urbana. 47 restaurants, the most so far for a Restaurant Week, are participating in the nine-day event that encourages residents and visitors to try new local tastes.
The event will be from January 26–February 3, 2024.
This year, restaurants outside of Champaign-Urbana including Savoy, Mahomet, St. Joseph, Rantoul, Monticello, and Paxton are being featured.
“This event has been well embraced by our local restaurants because our residents truly support our culinary scene,” Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement from Experience Champaign-Urbana, said. “With high local support and many visitors coming in to discover our award-winning restaurants, each year we see more restaurants that see the value in highlighting their cuisine during this nine-day event.”
Also part of the event is an Instagram Contest, where one lucky diner who shares their picture and experience on the app can win a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice.
The list of the dining establishments participating in Restaurant Week include:
83 Vietnamese Cuisine
A Taste of Both Worlds
BakeLab
Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
Big Grove Tavern
Billy Barooz
Café Sababa
Chophouse on Main
Dee-Dee’s Beef
Esquire Lounge
ETs Downtown
Forage Kitchen
Guido’s
Hamilton Walker’s
Hopscotch Bakery
Houlihan’s
Industrial Donut
Jupiter’s Downtown and Jupiter’s at the Crossing
Just Yolkin’
Kohinoor Indian Lounge
La Bahía Grill
La Paloma Food Truck
The Literary
Maize at the Station
Martinelli’s Market
Nando Milano
Trattoria
Neil St. Blues
Pekara Bakery & Bistro
Pizzeria Antica
Po’Boys Restaurant
Project 47 Smokehouse
Punch!
The Ribeye
Seven Saints
Silvercreek
Smith Burger
The Space
Stango Cuisine
Sticky Rice
Sun Singer
All locations of The Main Scoop
Watson’s Shack & Rail
The Wheelhouse
Wood N’ Hog Barbecue
Ye Olde Donut Shoppe
Reifsteck suggests diners to make reservations or eat during off-peak hours. Menus for all the restaurants can be found on ExperienceCU’s website.
Officials say the week brings web and foot traffic to the during the winter, with customers trying new dishes.
“Regardless of your tastes, there is a menu for everyone, from a variety of international flavors, farm-to-table, pizza, BBQ, vegetarian dishes, and so much more,” Reifsteck said. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate.”
More information can be found on the week’s Facebook event page or its website.
