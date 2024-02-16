Champaign, Urbana councils hear presentation on airline incentive

Feb. 16—URBANA — Willard Airport generates $14 million in taxes per year, consultant Jack Penning with Volaire Aviation told the Urbana City Council this week.

However, adding new routes could up the ante even more.

"We know with each new route, $850,000 in new taxes are generated every single year," he said.

Urbana is considering a contribution of $50,000 to Willard's minimum revenue guarantee project to attract new leisure air service, and Champaign is eyeing $75,000, according to local officials.

In addition to the two city councils, representatives from the University of Illinois-owned airport also presented their pitch this week to the Rantoul Village Board.

According to the airport's updated incentive policy, the university is offering a first-come, first-served minimum revenue guarantee of $500,000 for service to any airport in Florida or Arizona, or to Las Vegas.

Executive Director Tim Bannon has said that the airport is hoping to raise a community match of $500,000 so that it can offer a total minimum revenue guarantee of at least $1 million.

"Air service has never been more competitive than it is today, especially in small markets like ours," he told Urbana officials.

After the presentation concluded, Alderman James Quisenberry asked if the airport expects the leisure airline they attract to operate year-round or on a seasonal basis.

Penning said that they are looking at year-round service and hope to have more than one route.

In response to another question, from Maryalice Wu, Penning said the airport expects to see large aircraft with about 136 to 190 seats per flight.

"These are unlikely to be daily flights, more likely to be between two and four times per week to each destination, timed Thursday, Sunday, Friday, Monday to get the peak of service," Penning said. "What we've noticed in our day of week data, we're very, very weak on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so we don't want flights on those days."

As of 2019, 21.4 percent of the airport traffic generated in Willard's service area came from Urbana, with 282 people flying in and out of the city every day, per the airport's presentation.

Far more — 585, or 44.3 percent of local traffic — came from Champaign, and 23 people per day came from Rantoul.

"Is it your hope to draw customers not just from the surrounding areas but maybe people from Bloomington, from Danville to drive here?" asked Alderwoman Shirese Hursey.

Penning said the focus is on people from Champaign County who might otherwise fly out of airports such as Indianapolis, Bloomington or Chicago.

He added that Willard seeks to generate more traffic from outstations into the county and more trips back and forth.

"For example, I live in Arizona," Penning said. "My mom lives in Paris, Illinois, which isn't very far from here. And so I'm the exact customer that we want with a flight from Phoenix. I'll come back more often. The cost will be very low on these flights — $49, $59, $69."

According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, it will be a couple of weeks before the council makes a final decision on the city's proposed $50,000 contribution to the minimum revenue guarantee. The item is on Monday's non-voting committee-of-the-whole agenda, with final action scheduled to come on Feb. 26.

On the Champaign side, communications manager Jeff Hamilton said that if council members indicate that they are amenable to the expense, city staff would need to write a council bill and bring it back for formal action at a regular meeting.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Rantoul "does not have an amount defined yet as to what it can contribute."

"That would be decided as part of the budget for fiscal year 2024-2025, which will be presented in March and approved in April," he said.

According to an informational flyer from the airport, the initial deadline to confirm support for the project is April 1.

"We are in ongoing conversations with the airlines, but we also have some really important face-to-face meetings coming up in the spring with the airlines," said Carly McCrory-McKay, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and chair of Willard's advisory board.

"So we are building the case, building this community minimum revenue guarantee so we can go meet face-to-face and put our best foot forward to be able to attract this leisure air service."