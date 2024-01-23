Champaign-Urbana schools make late call on closings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Both Urbana and Champaign school districts switched to E-learning after some teachers had already arrived to their classrooms and some students were at bus stops.

Administrators for both districts said they were keeping an eye on the weather when it took a turn for the worse around 6:30 Monday morning.

Parents like Kathy Thomas-Stagg said it left them scrambling to adjust.

“I had just gotten the message and we were we were almost out the door, so thankfully we got the heads up,” she said. “Otherwise, I don’t think I don’t check my phone that much more because it’s so busy. So I probably would have missed it.”

How Central Illinois schools decide on snow days

Parents at both Urbana and Champaign schools were stopped in their tracks when the districts sent out a call to move to E-learning around 7 a.m.

Thomas-Stagg has two boys in Champaign schools. She said it wasn’t just the fact that administrators called off in-class learning, but her son’s computer was still at his school, making E-learning a tough ask.

“They only get their Chromebook if they’re given it the day before or if they have permission to take it out of class. So, he doesn’t have any tools for E-school learning.”

Parents and students weren’t the only ones caught off guard.

“So many of the teachers that I know were already at school and were preparing for the day,” Thomas-Stagg said, “and then had to figure out, do I have to go back and get my kid from preschool?”

She said the districts were watching the same weather reports as other schools in the area that decided to close schools before people were heading out in the icy conditions.

“They were able to figure it out earlier, and we weren’t, and Urbana wasn’t. And they put a lot of people just in danger of rushing around.”

ISP responds to more than 500 crashes Monday due to freezing rain

Thomas-Stagg said she’s one of the lucky ones who has a job she can easily call off from to take care of her children, and her heart goes out to those parents who couldn’t do the same.

“[It’s] in that short of notice, where you literally have 10 to 15 minutes to figure out what you’re going to do,” she said, “and on top of that, figure out not only what you can do with your kids, because now they have to be somewhere while you’re at work. But how do you get to work safely?”

Champaign’s superintendent sent out an email to parents apologizing for the last-minute change. She said the district’s primary concern is the safety of students and staff.

Urbana administrators said deciding to cancel classes is not an exact science, and staff, as well as their bus company, were all monitoring the weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.