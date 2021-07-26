Champion charged with meth offense

Jul. 26—CLINTON — For the second time in two months, felony drug charges have been filed against a Clinton man.

Chester A. Champion, 52, 1223 S. Seventh St., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 30. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.

Champion was charged in June in a separate case with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, second offense, a Class D felony.

According to the affidavit, at 5:51 p.m. July 22, an officer made contact with Champion in the 1000 block of South Sixth Street. The office secured Champion in handcuffs and transported him to the Clinton County Jail once his arrest warrant was confirmed.

The affidavit states Champion had a black backpack. The officer attempted to search the backpack but some of the zippers were locked. The backpack was taken back to the Clinton Police Department. A Clinton Police Department K-9 alerted to the backpack. The backpack was used in a free air sniff because the officer discovered nine small clear plastic bags in an unlocked compartment in the backpack.

Champion also was arrested in June for possessing over 69 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

A search warrant was written for the backpack.

The affidavit states a small square black lock box was located inside the backpack containing multiple empty small sandwich bags, a digital scale, a glass pipe and two separate sandwich bags containing a white rock crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine. The two bags combined contained over 99 grams of suspected methamphetamine, court records state. There was also a small sandwich bag containing a substance consistent with marijuana that weighed 2.4 grams, the affidavit states.

