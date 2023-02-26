Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) most popular amongst retail investors who own 41% of the shares, institutions hold 23%

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Key Insights

  • Champion Iron's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

  • A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

  • Insiders own 12% of Champion Iron

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Champion Iron.

Check out our latest analysis for Champion Iron

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Champion Iron?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Champion Iron does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Champion Iron's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Champion Iron. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is William O’Keeffe (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 8.7% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.4% and 8.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Champion Iron

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Champion Iron Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$3.9b, and insiders have AU$483m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Champion Iron. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 8.4%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 15%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Champion Iron (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 64% of the company

    Key Insights Significantly high institutional ownership implies S&T Bancorp's stock price is sensitive to their trading...

  • Don't Buy Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Investors in Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) have made a incredible return of 455% over the past five years

    While Archer Materials Limited ( ASX:AXE ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly...

  • JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 54%

    Key Insights Significantly high institutional ownership implies JATT Acquisition's stock price is sensitive to their...

  • With 60% ownership, G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) boasts of strong institutional backing

    Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, G8 Education's stock price might be vulnerable to...

  • The woke censors are not going anywhere

    The battle over Roald Dahl is over for now, but the culture war goes on. Penguin Random House’s response to the barrage of public opinion is a strategic withdrawal to the high moral ground – the publisher claims it censored Dahl to protect the “imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers” – followed by a flanking move in the direction of the parental wallet. Parents can now buy Puffin’s bowdlerised, early-reader Dahl, then graduate the little darlings to the hard stuff from Penguin,

  • Yellen says EV battery mineral trade pacts can likely bypass Congress

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said on Friday that she expects that future limited free trade agreements focused on battery minerals with the European Union and other trusted allies would not need approval from Congress. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance meeting in India that such agreements, which would be aimed at granting automakers based in Europe, Japan and other countries access to new U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles, would also likely include high labor standards and export control provisions to ensure secure supply chains. Such mineral pacts are one potential way to address European Union's complaints that its automakers are shut out of the $7,500 per vehicle tax credits in the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act, which it argues will suck electric vehicle investments away from Europe.

  • The AI Goldrush: 51 AI Startups In Y Combinator's First 2023 Batch

    It’s no secret that venture capital (VC) is pouring money into artificial intelligence (AI). Its mainstream prominence and funding environment are rivaling that of blockchain in 2021. Hundreds of startups are implementing AI into their business models, VC Twitter is packed with ChatGPT and AI posts, and AI is the No. 1 startup funding area going into 2023. These funding trends create a funding environment that incentivizes implementing AI features into startups. It creates an interesting phenome

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield REIT to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) generally have high dividend yields, so it can be tough to determine whether that yield is sustainable. Here is one REIT with what looks like a sustainable dividend and another whose dividend is somewhat shaky. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is an operator of malls, premium outlets, and The Mills shopping centers.The company also owns a noncontrolling interest in Taubman Group and an interest in numerous retailers in North America and Europe.

  • Gerber ends Tesla board run, says carmarker creating 'own voice'

    Tesla Inc investor Ross Gerber said on Friday he will end his run for the electric carmaker's board of directors, citing changes investors can expect to see next week. Gerber said in a telephone interview that he decided to withdraw after Martin Viecha, Tesla's investor relations chief, told him the company has taken steps along the lines Gerber sought when he announced his board run Feb. 10. Among other things Tesla will introduce more executives than usual at a March 1 investor day at its Austin, Texas headquarters, to show its managerial talent runs beyond CEO Elon Musk, Gerber said.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Go in 2023?

    Interest rates may not be going down anytime soon. The Federal Reserve hiked rates by a quarter of a point to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% on Feb. 1 to help combat inflation and is expected to make...

  • Mexico’s leader does not belong at democracy summit — and Biden shouldn’t invite him | Opinion

    Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador is rapidly taking Mexico back to its authoritarian past, columnist Andres Oppenheimer writes.

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried helped create a new company with no employees to get round FTX being rejected for a bank account in California

    The company, North Dimension, had no business operations besides a bank account, prosecutors said in charges unsealed Thursday.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.