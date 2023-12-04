Champion jockey Frankie Dettori voted off I'm a Celebrity

Frankie Dettori is the first contestant to be eliminated from the show - Shutterstock

Frankie Dettori, the champion jockey, has become the first contestant to be voted off I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Nella Rose, the YouTube influencer who has repeatedly clashed with campmate Nigel Farage over politics, narrowly survived the elimination after receiving the second fewest votes from the public.

Dettori, 52, said that the 12 days in camp had sent his emotions “up and down” throughout.

He told co-presenters Ant and Dec: “I’ve been dieting for 30 years, but this takes you to another level. The heat, the fatigue of the jungle.

“We just needed some fuel in our stomach, you can feel your body actually... slowing down and shutting off. Even a handful of rice put us back up.

“It’s been challenging, I’ll be honest with you, but great, fantastic camp, they were all like this.”

During Sunday’s episode, Farage, 59, clashed with Fred Sirieix, the French maître d’ and TV personality, over EU fishing quotas.

The former Ukip leader said “European greed” was fuelling overfishing and causing environmental damage as the camp ate leftover eel with rice for breakfast.

How do you like your debates in the morning? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/iRpuCGRHSZ — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2023

Sirieix, accused Farage of being “fixated” with the issue and that he was talking “bull----”.

Farage said: “I wonder how many people at home have had eel risotto for breakfast. From an environmental perspective, the way we’re fishing some of the oceans is not very clever before saying the problem was “a combination of European greed…”

Interrupting each other, Sirieix said: “It’s not just European greed, you’ve got to stop saying that. Because it’s the world who is overfishing.

“You’ve got to stop saying European greed in all of this. This is just not right Nigel.”

He added: “You’re fixated on this and you keep on with this narrative” before saying to the camera in the Bush Telegraph: “He never answers the questions. But do you know why? Because he’s talking bull----”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rose, 26, took on her eighth Bushtucker trial which saw her have to search inside a pitch black jungle museum for stars that were hidden within the exhibit boxes.

Nella Rose during the Fright at the Museum Bushtucker Trial - Shutterstock

However, she had to contend with critters being poured over her - while each of the boxes contained different animals including scorpions, crabs and baby crocodiles.

Arriving at the clearing, McPartlin asked why she thinks the public keeps voting for her to take on trials, to which she replied: “I couldn’t tell you.”

“I genuinely don’t know. It’s either I’m doing good or I’m doing bad. But at this point it is what it is.”

Throughout the trial, she continued to encourage herself by saying: “You’re good Nella you’re doing great” and reminding herself that she has “been through worse”.

Nella Rose said she was 'super proud' of herself - Shutterstock

She secured nine out of the 10 stars, the last one was hidden within a dark tunnel, but Rose was too scared to enter the confined space.

Following the trial, she told McPartlin and Donnelly that it was “very scary” but that she was “super proud” of herself for pushing through her fear.

She added: “I just remembered, Tony, he really believes in me and he thinks I’m the strongest woman on the planet, confined space, you lot pushed it with that. In the jet black, no. But me and Tony Bellew neck and neck.”

