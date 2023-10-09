A champion for justice and community, DA Hirz explains a prosecutor's nuanced role

I am running for Erie County district attorney to continue the tradition of hard work, commitment to service and just application of the law.

Early in my career it was apparent to me this work is not about me. The role of a prosecutor is one of public service which requires more than just doing the job in an efficient and competent manner. The position demands an unwavering dedication and commitment to those I serve.

Protecting and serving the community with honesty and integrity is the foundation for advancing the diverse interests of this community.

Courtroom experience

Throughout my 20 years in the district attorney's office, I have prosecuted a wide array of criminal cases, including homicides and major felonies. Since 2005, I have been responsible for prosecuting child physical and sexual abuse cases. It has been my honor to stand with these children and their families to be their voice for justice.

As a public servant I am accountable to the community I serve, and I consider myself blessed and privileged to be in this position. I recognize with a tremendous amount of authority comes tremendous responsibility — the responsibility to enforce the law, protect and serve all people honorably and impartially.

Creating partnerships between police and citizens

I believe in making Erie safer by fostering real partnerships between the community and police. This open and honest communication creates an atmosphere of understanding and respect which helps to improve relationships.

I understand people expect the office of the district attorney to prevent violent crime, advocate for victims, address domestic abuse and work to reduce the impact of addiction, mental illness and crime on all residents. That is the hard work of the office which I have been privileged to carry out during my years of service.

To that end, my office will continue to support programs such as our domestic violence initiative, Unified Erie, the Police Athletic League, and Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships.

Drug enforcement and treatment, a balanced approach

While aggressively prosecuting those who deliver illegal drugs into our community, my office continues to play a vital role in the Erie County treatment court and veteran court programs which address the issues of dependence and mental health for those charged with crimes.

I am proud to bring the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) to our county, which is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and substance use treatment providers to save lives and reduce crime and recidivism. LETI provides an alternative option to law enforcement for people who commit low-level, nonviolent crimes and have a substance use disorder to get treatment instead of punishment.

One of the ways we continue to champion victims and their families is through our increased support and collaboration with the cold case investigations in an attempt to provide the long-awaited justice for crime victims and their families.

Building bridges, seeking solutions

I appreciate how community engagement and public safety are linked. People in the community and law enforcement professionals both want safety and security, and with this united vision in mind, I work to build bridges, find resources, and help to bring solutions to address the challenges in our community.

Our crime watch website, erie.crimewatchpa.com, provides a safe and secure environment for law enforcement to connect to their community members. It facilitates transparency with the community giving residents access to information and resources. The website allows residents to submit tips and register their cameras, giving them a voice in the fight against crime.

Community partnerships cannot be achieved from behind a desk, so I have made it my goal to go out into the community, into schools, and neighborhoods. I work very hard to attend as many monthly neighborhood watch groups as I can — sitting down with the neighbors and listening to their concerns, issues and questions.

Stopping gun violence, nurturing our kids

By so doing I have learned that gun and youth violence remains a constant concern in our community. My office continues to strengthen and support the gun working groups, securing new technology to aid law enforcement in the investigation of gun crimes, and cameras for neighborhoods to help solve these crimes. As youth violence remains a concern, it is a top priority to connect with these kids by getting into the community.

I am involved with law enforcement, schools and community partners to provide opportunities and positive alternatives for these young men and women. Together we find new approaches to helping these young people stay safe and on the right path for themselves, their families and our community.

I have worked very hard to build these relationships with the community and make these investments because I do not believe I can fulfill my responsibility as district attorney without this essential engagement.

'Do the right thing for the right reasons'

I have a quote written on a small piece of paper on my dresser from Frederick Buechner — "The place God calls you is the place where your deep gladness and the world's need meet." It has been my joy and privilege to serve the needs of the citizens of Erie and protect the safety and integrity of our communities and its members. My role as district attorney is to bring justice to offenders and focus resources and community programs to those cases that will best be served with a compassionate but firm approach to justice and restoration.

Cold cases: Partnership between DA, investigators pushes to resolve unsolved major crimes in Erie area

More on LETI: Erie County DA educates law enforcement, others about new drug treatment initiative

This goal aligns with my desire to follow the command to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God; and the challenge posed by the late District Attorney Brad Foulk to: "Do the right thing for the right reasons."

I have done this to the best of my ability these past two decades. Therefore, I respectfully, and with gratitude, ask for your vote on Nov. 7th to allow me to continue to work, to serve, and to seek justice.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz is running unopposed for Erie County district attorney on Nov. 7. Hirz, then serving as the top assistant district attorney, was first appointed to the post in 2022 following the retirement of District Attorney Jack Daneri. She is the first woman to serve as Erie County district attorney.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: DA Hirz details a nuanced approach to justice and community solutions