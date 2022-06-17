Champion Petfoods Explores Options Including Sale Worth $2 Billion-Plus

Crystal Tse and Gillian Tan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Champion Petfoods is exploring options including a potential sale that could value the company at more than $2 billion a few years after its last takeover talks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is working with an adviser on the planned process, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Deliberations are at early stage and may not lead to a transaction, the people said.

Pet food, viewed as a recession-proof business, has seen a boom as pet ownership ballooned during the Covid pandemic. About 70% of US households owned a pet in 2021 and 2022, up from 67% in 2019, according to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association.

A representative for Champion Petfoods declined to comment.

Nestle SA approached Champion Petfoods as recently as 2018 to acquire a majority stake for $2 billion, according to a Financial Times report. Nestle, through its pet unit Purina, is one of the largest manufacturers of pet supplies alongside Mars Inc., General Mills Inc. and J.M. Smucker Co.

Backed by Canadian private equity firm Bedford Capital, Champion Petfoods sells premium dog and cat food under the brands Orijen and Acana, its website shows.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss Prosecutor Sees Millions Laundered Via Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- A prosecutor has identified more than $60 million that he believes was laundered through Credit Suisse Group AG, in the precursor to what would be just the second Swiss criminal indictment ever against a major local lender.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economie

  • Swiss Water Announces Increase of Senior Debt Covenant to $68 Million

    VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - June 16, 2022 - Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce as part of its continuing commitment to impleme...

  • Bausch Health Suspends Plan for IPO of Solta Skin-Care Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos. has suspended plans for an initial public offering of its Solta Medical skin-care business, a month and half after the spinoff of another unit fell short of its fundraising goals.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans

  • NTT Data Teaming Up With Toyota for Overseas Connected-Cars Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.’s data subsidiary is joining forces with Toyota Motor Corp. to develop connected cars that can collect and share data.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-

  • Finblox Imposes $1.5K Monthly Withdrawal Limit Amid Three Arrows Capital Uncertainty

    Hong Kong-based interest-earning crypto staking platform Finblox imposed a $1,500 daily limit on withdrawals as speculation mounts around Three Arrows Capital.

  • Targa Resources to acquire Dallas-based natural gas processor Lucid Energy for $3.55B

    According to the company, Lucid operates the largest private gas gathering and processing system in the northern Delaware Basin.

  • WTO chief urges countries to accept 'unprecedented package' of trade agreements

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of draft trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted as a major meeting stretched into its second day of overtime. The package, which director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described as "unprecedented", did not include two of the most important deals under consideration: fisheries and a partial waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs. However, delegates said they may be added later, with negotiations ongoing at the WTO's Geneva headquarters ahead of a final meeting scheduled for 0100 GMT on Friday.

  • The prime rate just soared to its highest level since before the pandemic — here's everything you need to know

    The new increase means higher borrowing costs for car loans, home equity lines of credit and credit cards.

  • Oil edges down as demand concerns weigh, heading for weekly fall

    Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%. If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

  • Revlon Files Bankruptcy Amid Supply Woes, Loan Controversy

    (Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the global supply chain crunch proved the tipping point for the debt-laden company that has struggled to tap into a broader cosmetics sales boom driven by social-media influencers.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Econ

  • United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

    United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) provides 2Q22 guidance; It expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.6 billion. The company expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.83 to $3.88, versus a consensus of $3.20. United Steels' balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029. The company's current cash position is approaching $3 billion. Quarter to date, United States Steel repurchased ~$320 million of common stock. As of June 16,

  • Aerojet Chairman Wins Legal Fight With CEO in Funding Spat Over Proxy Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake violated a court order by using company resources to back her slate of director candidates in a bitter proxy fight with the US rocket-engine maker’s board chairman, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks

  • Spiraling Food Crisis Hits Sri Lanka as Farmers Abandon Fields

    (Bloomberg) -- For R. Daranagama, a 70-year-old rice farmer, the past year ranks among the most difficult of his life. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansAs Sri Lanka battles its worst economi

  • Biden Open to Using Cold-War Era Law to Ramp Up Gasoline Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is willing to use the same emergency wartime law it invoked to increase the production of baby formula and bolster solar manufacturing to boost the nation’s supply of gasoline. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Fed to Lose Money Next Year as It Raises Rates, Dudley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve looks on course to lose money next year as it raises short-term interest rates to try to rein in inflation, according to former New York Fed President William Dudley.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Rescue dog Kratu made the world laugh with his agility runs

    Rescue dog Kratu went viral for his free-spirited agility runs at Crufts. Now he's inspired a book thanks to changing his adopter's life as she copes with autism

  • Lucky Dog: How No Dogs Left Behind Is Tearing Down the Dog Meat Trade

    Every year around the June summer solstice, the south-west Chinese city of Yulin, located in the Guangxi province, holds the Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival — commonly known as the Yulin Festival. It’s believed the event, which started formally in 2009, was created to draw a revenue-stream of tourists to counter the economic drought … Lucky Dog: How No Dogs Left Behind Is Tearing Down the Dog Meat Trade Read More » The post Lucky Dog: How No Dogs Left Behind Is Tearing Down the Dog Meat Trade

  • Here’s what happened to 149 dogs seized from alleged puppy mill in Modesto

    Many of the dogs had parvovirus, giardia and/or physical injuries.

  • Watch This Man Try to Rescue 1 Stray Kitten—When Suddenly 12 More Adorably Surprise Him

    This is how you end up with a Honda full of 13 mewing kittens.