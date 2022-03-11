Champion powerlifter Tamara Walcott cycles her training to build strength and beat world records without burning out. Here's how she does it.

Adam Rivera/@AdamRivera31

Powerlifter Tamara Walcott has smashed world records in heavy deadlifts, squats, and bench presses.

She cycles her training to build strength while avoiding burnout and prioritizing recovery.

Walcott also uses a sports psychology technique to keep her mental game as strong as her muscles.

Tamara Walcott, known to fans as the Plus Size Fitness Queen, recently hoisted 641 pounds at competition, smashing a world record in the process.

But she didn't set out to be an elite lifter. When she first walked into a powerlifting gym in 2017, Walcott, a mom of two, was looking for some self-care in the midst of a divorce and a hectic life. And shortly before breaking a world record (for the first time), Walcott said she almost quit powerlifting due to stress about being good enough.

With multiple records now under her belt, Walcott now trains to beat her own best scores.

"Every time I go to compete, it's me versus me," she told Insider.

To keep raising the bar, Walcott said she trains heavy but smart, planning sessions to avoid burnout, recovering enough between workouts, and building psychological strength as much as physical.

She trains in 12 week cycles, gradually increasing to max weight

Walcott said her training is divided into specific blocks of time scheduled around competitions, with a dedicated day for each of the major powerlifting exercises — squat, deadlift, and bench press.

Currently, each training cycle is 12 weeks long, gradually building to heavier weights. It isn't until 10 or 11 weeks in that Walcott starts lifting close to her maximum effort, she said. Prior to peaking, she'll work with weights around 70%-80% of her max.

A technique known as periodization, training in cycles or blocks of time ("block periodization") can help build strength and refine technique while preventing burnout or injury from overtraining.

Walcott said sticking to a program is key for optimizing strength.

"Don't rush to get there, everything takes time," she said. "I see people where their coach sends them a program of 125 lbs for three sets, they want to do 200 lbs for three sets and end up getting injured."

Walcott supplements heavy lifts with an hour of accessory exercise per workout: For lower body, she'll work on leg extensions, split squats or hamstring curls; upper body includes moves like lat pulldowns, face pulls, and chest flys.

Lifting heavy takes plenty of rest days and active recovery

To build strength and prevent injury, Walcott said she prioritizes rest between workouts. After heavy deadlift days, she'll take two days off to allow her muscles to fully recover.

And in some cases, she'll take extra time as need to make sure her body is completely prepared.

"If I know I feel fatigued, I wait a day. Then I go and execute my lift the next day. I've been very in tune with my body," she said.

On non-gym days, Walcott said she rides a bike at home as a form of active recovery. Low-impact exercise between training sessions helps promote blood flow and faster muscle repair, experts previously told Insider.

She visualizes success before ever stepping up to the bar

To handle the pressure of lifting hundreds of pounds, Walcott said she practices visualization, a technique endorsed by elite athletes and sports psychologists.

"Before competition, I've already visualized myself winning and executing each lift," she said. "Walking up to the bar, I've already completed the movement before I even start."

Lifting weights is "80% mental," she said — to tap into your physical strength, you need to build the mental strength to attempt big challenges.

"Squats did not start to move for me until I mentally got over the fear that this bar is going to crush me. This is a lot of weight on my shoulders," Walcott said. "My mind has changed significantly as I've grown into powerlifting."

Read the original article on Insider