Champions Cup desperately needs a team beyond Leinster and La Rochelle to challenge

The words of Grégory Alldritt, the France No 8 resting until January after a gruelling World Cup campaign, will be music to the ears of any fan of La Rochelle. Does the club on France’s Atlantic coast, who have won the past two Champions Cup campaigns under head coach Ronan O’Gara, fancy a third shot at European glory?

“It was a message from Ronan – to try to build a dynasty,” Alldritt says. “It’s a bit presumptuous to say ‘dynasty’ but at the moment we’ve won the first one, then the second one and we are really taking an example from other sports. When you see Red Bull in Formula 1 winning however many they have in a row, it’s just crazy. Manchester United as well. They were great.

“We need to realise it is possible and to believe in the project. Of course, it’s going to be really, really hard and maybe we have a 10 per cent chance to win it three times in a row but if it’s only a 10 per cent of chance, we will still give that 100 per cent.”

As romantic as creating a dynasty akin to that of Manchester United sounds - even to the neutral - it really only serves as an O’Gara rallying cry. Of course, a team winning three successive titles is virtually unheard of in the history of the European Cup - it has happened only once, with Toulon’s golden era between 2012 and 2015 - and it would provide a moment of magnitude and history which befits a grand competition.

The rub, however, is that this is a grand competition that is not quite as grand as it once was. A contrived format, inflated team numbers and a transitory spot in the calendar have all served to gradually chip away at the trophy’s lacquer, its prestige over the past few years. The competition is not the beast it once was - but that does not mean that it will not once again, perhaps soon, recapture those salad days.

To achieve that, however, what the Champions Cup simply does not need is another Stade Rochelais win, and another losing finalist in Leinster. Fans of the Irish province will, of course, scream that that is quite alright by them - they have no desire to act as runners-up to those La Rochelle brutes for a third consecutive year - but after two years of those two magnificent sides hogging the final, despite their excellence, the competition is crying out for a shake-up to the established order. It is desperate for variety, for vibrancy, to keep the neutral fans entertained and, even, attract new ones.

Ronan O'Gara is plotting a Champions Cup three peat with La Rochelle - Getty Images/Xavier Leoty

Can Premiership clubs compete on two fronts?

The question is from where the feather-ruffling will come? The reason why these two sides have dominated the tournament in previous years is because they have been streets ahead of the rest. Last season, Leinster defeated Leicester by 31 points in the quarter-finals and Toulouse by 19 in the semis; Stade Rochelais beat Saracens by 14 in the last eight before putting nearly 50 points on Exeter in the last four. The English champions gave it a good fist for an hour at La Rochelle’s Stade Marcel-Deflandre but, other than that, no side came close to touching either of them except, ironically, Gloucester - who should have won on the very same ground in the last-16, denied only by a late Teddy Thomas try.

Given the format, reaching the knock-out phases of this year’s tournament should be a simple enough task for those with genuine title aspirations, but which of them will be able to cope with the might of La Rochelle or the intricacy and organisation of Leinster - as well as their squad depth - in a knockout match? Toulouse, possibly, but they came horribly unstuck for the second successive season last year in Dublin. Racing 92, under the more pragmatic, organised watch of Stuart Lancaster - and with their fertile squad - could certainly be dark horses. So, too, could United Rugby Championship conquerors Munster. The question is whether these teams can string four top-class knock-out performances together amid the maelstrom of the business end of the domestic season.

From England, Saracens, with their embarrassment of back-row riches, would be the outstanding contenders, but when one recalls the ease with which Northampton neutralised them last weekend, maybe it is the Saints who deserve such billing. Phil Dowson’s side are certainly developing into one of the league’s most enterprising sides. With all the English sides, however, the age-old question is: do they have the depth to compete on two fronts? Bath are not far off; Exeter look, perhaps, a season or two away; one side that might, despite their middling start to the Premiership season, is Leicester - but the Tigers would be forgiven for prioritising improving their domestic table position over a European assault.

The truth is that any would do. As much as we’ve loved watching you, Grégory and Ronan, it is time to let someone else have a go.

