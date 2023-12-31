Championship: Ipswich Town fan died during game

A football supporter who died while watching a Championship football match on Friday has been named.

"Lifelong" Ipswich Town fan Anne Austin, 81, died at the club's Portman Road stadium.

The club said Ms Austin was taken ill in the lower tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand during half-time in the match against QPR.

In a statement, Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton said the club was "deeply saddened".

"We have been in communication with Anne's family to offer support," he said.

"The players and coaching staff will wear black armbands for the away fixture with Stoke City on New Year's Day as a mark of respect, with the deepest condolences of all at the club offered to Anne's family and friends at this sad time."

The club said Ms Austin had been a "lifelong" supporter and long-time season ticket holder.

Paramedics could be seen attending to the patient, and the second half was delayed by about 20 minutes while treatment took place.

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town manager, previously said: "All our thoughts are with the family at this moment."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, QPR said their thoughts were "with Anne's family and everyone at Ipswich Town at this time. May she rest in peace."

The game, attended by a crowd of 29,100, ended in a 0-0 draw.

