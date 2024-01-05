Champlain mobile home destroyed by fire

Jan. 5—CHAMPLAIN — One person was left homeless after fire destroyed the mobile home he was living in Thursday morning.

The fire began around 7 a.m. in a mobile home on Meadow Lane, according to Champlain Fire Chief John Filion.

When firefighters arrived, the rear of the mobile home was in flames.

"In minutes it was fully involved," Filion said.

The occupant was home when the fire started, but was able to get out safely, Filion said.

Despite the home being totally destroyed, firefighters were able to prevent the flames from damaging mobile homes on either side, Filion said.

Champlain firefighters were aided by those from Rouses Point, Alburg, Vt., Chazy, Hemmingford, Quebec and LaColle, Quebec.

Clinton County fire investigators were continuing to look for a cause of the blaze.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the occupant after the fire, offering shelter, food and clothing.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, and comfort kits containing personal care items.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

"I'd just like to say thanks to Mutual Aid for all the help we got on a cold and miserable morning," Filion said.

