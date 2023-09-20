Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal

TechCrunch

When Silicon Valley Bank imploded in March, Sam Heshmati wasn’t naive enough to think that First Republic Bank -- where he had worked for more than a decade and helped launch their startup practice -- wouldn’t be affected. As First Republic's then-managing director and head of venture banking, he soon had to turn his attention to helping First Republic meet a surge in demand, a surge that began as soon as the regional banking crisis kicked off on March 10. At the time, Heshmati was at a sales conference for First Republic in San Francisco, along with executive management.