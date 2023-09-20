Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal
Silicon Valley Bank famously collapsed back in March, setting off a wave across the banking world and left startups and investors alike scrambling to find a new place to put their money. Four players in the banking industry spoke on the TechCrunch Disrupt Fintech Stage about how they are filling the gap left by that version of SVB and what they are doing to offer startups and investors new alternatives in a post-SVB world.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
“New York does a really good job of packing this place, but also I know y’all saw that bulls*** the other night, too, so I hope we do keep it respectful,” Cloud said after shootaround on Tuesday. “We don’t have any room for racism, hate, any type of bulls***.”
The Ukrainian president arrived in New York City Tuesday to address the United Nations General Assembly and is expected to plead for more aid for his war-torn country.
Can Microsoft's Surface PCs get out of their rut?
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
Shea butter has numerous anti-aging and healing properties that'll leave the skin on your face moisturized and radiant.
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
When Silicon Valley Bank imploded in March, Sam Heshmati wasn’t naive enough to think that First Republic Bank -- where he had worked for more than a decade and helped launch their startup practice -- wouldn’t be affected. As First Republic's then-managing director and head of venture banking, he soon had to turn his attention to helping First Republic meet a surge in demand, a surge that began as soon as the regional banking crisis kicked off on March 10. At the time, Heshmati was at a sales conference for First Republic in San Francisco, along with executive management.
The Liberty has its first Executive of the Year. Now, the team will look to win its first championship.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Travel-obsessed flight attendant Victoria gives us a peek into the life of a flight attendant as she gets ready for a flight. The post How flying rules impact this flight attendant’s morning routine appeared first on In The Know.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
The WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday with the best-of-three first round. Here are the key players, season series recap and schedule for each matchup.
3 questions for former politician Stacey Abrams, who for years wrote under a pen name.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
David Stearns has worked in the Milwaukee front office since 2015 and will now be tasked with turning the Mets organization around.