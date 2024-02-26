Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal
Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal
Champlain Valley, Northern New York & Montreal
Senga will likely miss the first month of the regular season.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
At the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Fla., major food companies highlighted value, innovation, and M&A as potential levers of growth.
The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that struggling consumers are using BNPL for everyday purchases, which could add to their debt.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
There's a reason this versatile paste went viral and became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — even the pros swear by it.
Sequoia Capital plans to fund up to three open source software developers annually, as a continuation of a program it debuted last year. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm announced the Sequoia Open Source Fellowship last May, but it was initially offered on an invite-only basis with a single recipient to shout about so far. Moving forward, Sequoia is inviting developers to apply for a stipend that will cover their costs for up to a year so they can work full-time on the project -- without giving up any equity or ownership.
At spring training media day, Manfred also addressed this winter's slow free-agent market and MLB's recent jersey backlash.
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.
House Republicans are playing the blame game on Wednesday after they lost a seat vacated by George Santos to Democrat Tom Suozzi in New York's Third Congressional District special election. Here's what they've said.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we noted throughout 2023.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.