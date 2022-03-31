Champlin man accused of stabbing wife to death Monday night

A Champlin man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday night.

James Nyonteh, 45, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Nyonteh was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo, N.D.; no attorney was listed for him in court documents.

Champlin police were dispatched shortly before 9:40 p.m. Monday to a house on Thousand Pines Entry, where officers found a woman lying in the front yard, unresponsive and bleeding from several apparent stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Nyonteh. A girl was standing next to the woman screaming, “He killed her!” the complaint said.

The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Peachu Yates, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died of multiple sharp-force injuries to her head and chest.

Nyonteh and Yates had been married in August 2021, but the criminal complaint said Yates and her children had moved out and were staying with relatives at the house on Thousand Pines Entry, and that Nyonteh was under investigation in a criminal sexual conduct case.

A witness told investigators she had been on the phone with Yates earlier that night, and that Yates told her Nyonteh was at the Thousand Pines Entry house with a knife, according to the complaint. The witness also said she could hear Nyonteh in the background telling Yates that he just wanted to talk. The call was then disconnected.

The witness called another resident of the Thousand Pines Entry house and asked them to check on Yates, the complaint said. They found Yates already bleeding and unresponsive in the yard.

Officers determined Nyonteh fled the house in Yates’ SUV, which was later found in Brooklyn Park with a hatchet and a bloody knife inside, according to the complaint.

Nyonteh was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. the next day in Fargo, where he remained in custody Wednesday night, according to Cass County jail records.

