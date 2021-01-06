Chan Gailey resigns as Dolphins' offensive coordinator

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. There are two Buffalo memories Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey would prefer not be brought up as Miami travels to face the Bills needing a win to clinch a playoff spot in the season finale on Sunday. The first is the teary-eyed speech Gailey provided upon being fired by the Bills following the 2012 season. The other was a 2015 loss to the Bills when he was the Jets coordinator. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
STEVEN WINE

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned one season after coming out of retirement.

The announcement was made Wednesday, one day after Gailey's 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021.

With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.

The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL's youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication,” Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster.”

Gailey's resignation means Flores will have his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2021.

If Flores decided to promote Gailey's successor from within the organization, candidates include tight end coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville. Godsey was offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2015-16.

This season was Gailey's 21st as an NFL coach and his second stint with Miami. He was head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12), Georgia Tech (2002-07) and the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99).

He did not coach in 2017-19.

___

___

