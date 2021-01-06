Chan Gailey resigns. It’s not necessarily biggest loss Dolphins are dealing with now

The Miami Dolphins absorbed a 30-point loss to end their regular season, and they’re starting out the offseason with more losing.

And, no, I’m not talking about the loss of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who resigned on Wednesday. That move by the 69-year-old Gailey was telegraphed for weeks. It may or may not be a net loss; no one will know until a successor is found and we see the new guy’s offense operate.

It’s not surprising Gailey left. It is surprising the move apparently caught Flores unawares.

And that’s where the offseason losing begins.

Because the head coach less than 18 hours earlier told reporters in a season-ending news conference, “We expect everyone back,” in discussing his coaching staff.

Everyone is most definitely not coming back.

Gailey is gone, according to one source, partly because he didn’t love the idea of going through another season that might resemble 2020 — in which pandemic protocols drained significant enjoyment out of coaching. He’s also gone partly because Flores might not be the easiest guy to work for.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

And the changes might not be done.

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby may be moving on for reasons not totally clear right now. The status of offensive line coach Steve Marshall and quarterback coach Robby Brown — both hired because Gailey wanted them — is also uncertain.

And to be clear, staff turnover on its face is not necessarily a bad thing. It’s possible Flores might find an upgrade to Gailey, maybe within his own staff by looking at someone such as tight ends coach George Godsey.

The problem, or one of them, is the Dolphins will be looking for their third offensive coordinator in three years. That could mean the Dolphins will be running their third different offense in three years.

Not optimal.

And how’d they get here?

Flores fired longtime friend Chad O’Shea after just one year and then lost Gailey after just one year.

Think about this: Flores knew O’Shea for 14 years while the two worked in New England. That time helped make Flores certain O’Shea was the right fit as his offensive coordinator. And 10 months later, Flores was completely convinced otherwise.

Flores then plucked Gailey out of retirement at age 68. He did so with the recommendation of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Did it not dawn on the head coach that a guy nearing his 70s and three years into a retirement might not be a long-term solution for a job?

Coaches evaluate a quarterback’s decision-making when he throws into a crowd. Flores, who has now hired and lost 10 assistants in two seasons, needs to question his own decision-making on staff hires.

Because this is the opposite of continuity. This is the opposite of what Flores himself said Monday he covets when discussing the Gailey relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I think the communication improves just through — over time,” he said. “I think that’s the case at any position — offense, defense, special teams. I think people are more comfortable as they gain experience. It’s like any relationship, it improves with time. That’s the vision right now.”

The Miami Herald is reporting that former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien may be among the candidates to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy. That might sound good on the surface because O’Brien ran a good offense in Houston and was the offensive coordinator in New England for, get this, one year before moving on.

But any critical thinker understands O’Brien is a short-term hire. If he takes this job, he’s using it as a stepping-stone to a head coaching position either in the NFL or college.

So hire a guy whose career goal is to make you hire your fourth offensive coordinator in four years?

All of this is relevant and important because it affects the Dolphins’ quarterback situation.

The Dolphins made a commitment to Tagovailoa this week when general manager Chris Grier announced he’s the starter for 2021.

And mulling that announcement, it feels, well, weird.

Because on the one hand it makes sense that Tagovailoa is coming back since he’s young, under contract, and comes with great promise and potential. But on the other hand, calling him the “starter” for 2021 is the total opposite of what Flores would typically do.

Flores thinks it’s a competitive disadvantage to reveal his lunch plans, but he agreed with Grier when the general manager unveiled the most important piece of Miami’s 2021 starting lineup?

I find this incongruent. I find it fascinating on many levels.

And I’ll believe it when I see it actually all come to pass.

So now you’re thinking I’m being cynical because, dang it, they told us Tagovailoa’s the starter! They said this! Didn’t I hear that?!?!

Yes, I did.

I also heard Chan Gailey was coming back.