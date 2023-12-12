‘This is our chance.’ Gov. Beshear urges unity in his second inaugural address

Kentuckians must come together in unity during a time of angry division around the rest of the world, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday as he started his second and final four-year term.

In his inaugural speech delivered outside the state Capitol, Beshear reminded the hundreds who had gathered and a TV audience of the challenges the state overcame during his first term — namely, a global pandemic and natural disasters — and of Kentucky’s state motto, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

“In the last four years, we have faced our own tests. Each we have met with love, compassion and empathy,” Beshear said.

But “poisonous and toxic” politics are turning Americans against each other, he warned.

“What is supposed to be an exchange of ideas has devolved into grievances and attacks. Some appear to think it’s just a game, that no target is off limits, no lie is too hurtful,” he said.

“We see strategies and commercials meant to make one American — one Kentuckian — an enemy of another, trying to accuse them of horrible things in order to dehumanize them, so as to somehow justify anger, even hate, turning people against their neighbors just to have one more elected official with a certain letter behind their name.”

“I ran for office to leave a better world for my children, for all of our children,” Beshear said. “And this is our chance — Kentucky’s chance — to be the difference, to be both an economic and moral leader of this country.”

Kentucky re-elected Beshear, 46, to a second term last month with 52.5 percent of 1.3 million votes cast. His challenger was Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beshear is the third governor in Kentucky history to win two consecutive terms, following fellow Democrats Paul Patton (1995-2003) and his own father, Steve Beshear (2007-2015). Kentucky’s constitution was amended in 1992 to allow governors to succeed themselves.

“You need eight years to do this job,” Patton told KET on Tuesday during its coverage of the inaugural parade. It takes one term to really understand the powers of the governor’s office and another to accomplish your agenda, the former governor said.

A lawyer by trade and heir to a popular last name in Kentucky Democratic politics, Andrew Graham Beshear practiced at the Louisville firm of Stites & Harbison before his election in 2015 to a term as attorney general.

He successfully ran for governor in 2019, ousting Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former high school basketball coach and assistant principal, were the only Democrats elected statewide last month.

As they did four years ago, Republicans swept all of Kentucky’s down-ballot races, for attorney general, secretary of state and the other constitutional offices.

Beshear will continue to face adversarial Republican super-majorities in command of the General Assembly when lawmakers returns to Frankfort on Jan. 2 for the 2024 session.

With their veto-proof numbers, GOP lawmakers can write the next two-year state budget and pass conservative legislation with little input from the governor.

In his first term, Beshear crafted a reputation for compassionate pragmatism. He led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of it controversial, including the temporary closure of schools, businesses and other public places to curb the spread of the deadly virus; masking in public; and mass vaccination programs.

He also oversaw state emergency assistance to Western and Eastern Kentucky after deadly and hugely destructive tornadoes and flooding, respectively.

On the brighter side, Beshear has boasted of $28.5 billion in economic development investments in Kentucky over the past four years, which are supposed to create tens of thousands of jobs as they come to fruition.

Perhaps most notable is the massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction in Hardin County by Ford Motor Co. and SK, set to employ 5,000 people.

Not too far away in Warren County, Envision AESC announced plans to open a factory that employs 2,000 people building electric vehicle battery cells.

Beshear expanded the state Medicaid program to include dental, vision and hearing coverage, and he championed the legalization of medical marijuana and sports betting, all over the opposition of some legislators.

Some battles, though, he lost. Earlier this year, he vetoed a Republican bill — Senate Bill 150 — aimed at restricting access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and limiting discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

“My faith teaches me that all children are children of God,” Beshear said in his veto message.

The legislature overrode his veto.

In his inaugural speech Tuesday, Beshear checked off the now-familiar list of challenges and successes of his first term, as he frequently did during his re-election campaign this year.

But much of his address was devoted to a plea for compassion, tolerance and unity.

“Together, we will not meet hate with hate, or anger with anger, or even frustration with frustration,” Beshear said in the prepared text obtained by the Herald-Leader before its 2 p.m. delivery.

“Instead, we will continue with the same love, empathy and compassion that has guided us through so much. For me, these values are grounded in my faith. It teaches me to love my neighbor as myself. To not judge, lest I be judged. That what I do to the least of thee, I do to He.”

“My faith teaches me that all human beings deserve true dignity and opportunity,” he said, “and that we can come together simply by acknowledging that our faith and values call us to be better. And for me, remembering that my savior could have been the Prince of Power, but chose to be the Prince of Peace.”