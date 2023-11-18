A chance to learn and earn: Cape Cod Healthcare apprenticeship program thrives

You don't have to sell Cape Cod Healthcare's registered apprenticeship program to Dale Geohagan.

In October of 2022, Geohagan moved to Cape Cod, enrolled in the program in February and is now a certified nursing assistant.

“It is very useful, especially for someone who is just starting or planning to start their career in health care,” said Geohagan. “It not only gives an opportunity to earn, it also gives an opportunity to learn, and provides avenues for mentors who will teach you a lot, along with moral support.”

Cape Cod Healthcare, in partnership with Service Employees International Union and the Training and Upgrading Fund, started offering registered apprenticeship programs in the fall of 2022.

“What I've learned as an apprentice is exactly what I'm practicing now as a CNA,” said Geohagan, who is originally from Jamaica. “These core knowledge and background skills that I learned as an apprentice are valuable skills to help me through any career in the medical field.”

What is the registered apprenticeship program?

The Healey-Driscoll Administration registered apprenticeship program works as a resource for both employers and employees. The administration started the program to address workforce shortages and encourage residents to pursue apprenticeship pathways.

The program offers opportunities in multiple disciplines: construction and building trades, life sciences, health and human services, early education, advanced manufacturing, and other industries.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the week of Nov. 13-19 as the ninth annual National Apprenticeship Week. In fiscal 2024, the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has invested $3.5 million overall to connect 740 individuals to registered apprenticeships, according to a state release.

The focus of the program is to provide learning to populations that have been underrepresented in the workforce, according to the governor’s office. The program is intended to provide individuals with paid work experience, classroom instruction, and on-the-job training to gain nationally recognized credentials to improve their careers.

The first round of 13 apprentices completed the nursing assistant apprenticeship program at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, as well as the phlebotomy apprenticeship program in September, according to Cape Cod Healthcare.

Graduates are now employed within the Cape Cod Healthcare system, including at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The next cohort of 13 apprentices — 11 nursing assistants and two phlebotomy trainees — started the program in October.

"I got sober, worked my way and then to be able to get something like this, be well enough to get something like this, has been truly amazing,” said South Dennis resident Jennifer King who started in October in a registered apprenticeship program with Cape Cod Healthcare. King was photographed Friday outside the Hyannis lab where she is training.

Their classwork tuition was also fully paid for under this initiative and the expenses were covered by the union training fund.

“When we were doing our classwork online I loved it. It's perfect and it's everything I've ever actually wanted,” said Jennifer King, of South Dennis, a phlebotomy trainee, who started in October.

King, who was born on Cape Cod, is sober for 13 years and truly believes in the power of the program.

“The program is totally worth it,” said King. “I got sober, worked my way and then to be able to get something like this, be well enough to get something like this, has been truly amazing.”

