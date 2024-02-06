Chance for potential recruits to try out fire kit

Potential new recruits have been offered the chance to "peak behind the curtain" of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.

The service is holding two 'come and try it' sessions, those potentially interested in joining will be given the chance to test using the equipment and speak to firefighters about the job.

Firefighter Richard Little said the events would allow people to try using equipment, including breathing apparatus, to see if they were suited to the role.

The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting both full-time and on-call staff.

Mr Little said some positions were available immediately and others would soon become vacant as some firefighters were due to retire soon.

The taster evenings have been designed to give people the opportunity to experience features of the formal recruitment process.

Those include learning the technique of hose running, wearing breathing apparatus, looking at tests such as a pump assembly, and trying a bleep test.

The sessions were aimed at encouraging anyone interested in a career in the service the chance have a go at some of the processes ahead of applying for the roles so "they know where they’re at and what they might need to work on", Mr Little said.

Serving firefighters would also be available to explain working to rotas and the on call system and training, and responding to shouts, which Mr Little said was "an experience most people wont have been around before".

A "females only option" will be held between 18:15 to 20:00 GMT at Douglas Fire Station in a bid to make the process as "open and engaging as possible", with a mixed session set to take place at the same time on Thursday, he added.

