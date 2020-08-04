Chance the Rapper teaches his daughter to understand 'Black is beautiful'

Chance the Rapper is one of many parents having difficult conversations with their children at home about recent events around the world.

The 27-year-old rapper posed with his wife, Kirsten, and their daughters -- Kensli, 4, and Marli, who turns 1 this month -- for the cover of Parents magazine's September issue, in which he describes talking to his kids about racism.

"My kids are young. Mainly, we've been teaching Kensli to love herself, to understand that her opinion is important, to understand that Black is beautiful and that Black power is her superpower," he told the publication.

As for his baby girl, "Marli, I've just been trying to teach her how to walk," he said.

Chance described this moment as a learning experience for his children -- as well as himself -- to realize that "people can adhere to racist systems and benefit from them without necessarily consciously doing so."

"And my understanding of that came from my being able to see how I could be complicit in patriarchy and sexism," he continued. "When there are protests, they're mostly for Black men. Statistics show that Black women are also brutalized at an extremely high rate or, in some cases, killed by racist police officers."

"So I think we're starting to address many issues: racism, patriarchy, capitalism, colorism," Chance added. "Until we can recognize the stem of each problem and how we all work within the system, we can't actually make it better."

