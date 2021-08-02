This is your chance to snag a Michael Kors purse at a huge discount—shop our top picks

Get a Michael Kors purse for a huge discount during the brand's Summer Lovin' sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Style-savvy shoppers know that the perfect handbag is both stylish and functional. If your go-to handbag is looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment from us!), you’ll be pleased to know that right now, you can get a Michael Kors purse for as low as $65 as part of the brand’s epic Summer Lovin’ sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Running through Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 am EDT, the sale serves up markdowns of up to 70% on already-discounted items—including an incredible three-day-only flash sale on a massive selection of top-rated, $149-and-under handbags now through August 4. There are so many options up for grabs here but don’t worry, because we’ve gone ahead and done the legwork and found all the handbags (including shoulder bags and totes, crossbodies and more) and wallets you simply don’t want to miss.

This crossbody bag is the perfect shade for summer.

For a summer-worthy statement piece, grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors three-in-one crossbody in a vibrant coral shade for just $65.60—a savings of $262.40 from its original $328 selling price. With a 4.6-star rating from nearly 300 Michael Kors shoppers, this elegant and versatile crossbody will be right at home on your hip whether you’re running errands around town, hitting up a summer soirée or jetting to the airport for a much-deserved getaway. Constructed with 100% Saffiano leather and the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal, this chic Michael Kors purse features a back-slip pocket for easy storage, a removable zip pouch and eight credit card slots to comfortably fit all your cards and IDs with ease.

This tote has style to spare.

Another stylish head-turner of a handbag? The MICHAEL Michael Kors large logo stripe tote bag, a canvas carryall now available for just $99. With an incredible savings of $269 from its usual $368 price tag, this tote can be worn as is or over the shoulder, thanks to its durable leather strap. It's also got a pocketed interior that will comfortably store all your necessities from a spare pair of flip flops to your work-from-home gadget. Nearly 60 buyers also gave it a 4.8-star rating for its ability to carry everything you need, making it the perfect option for travel, commuting or just a casual day at the park.

Story continues

Now that we’ve officially piqued your curiosity, keep scrolling to see all of our must-haves from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin' sale

The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin’ sale

This chic crossbody is 69% off during the Michael Kors Summer Lovin' sale.

This luxe shoulder bag is an instant classic.

This wallet is a steal in two sunny shades.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Michael Kors Purse: Snag a handbag for less than $149 right now