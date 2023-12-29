Chance of snow, flurries remains for Memphis though it's not expected to stick

If you missed the flurries this morning, don't worry. There's a chance to potentially see them again this evening.

While parts of Tennessee will be under a winter weather advisory Friday, Memphis will remain in the clear for the most part of the day.

According to the National Weather Service's forecast, cloudy and chilly conditions will persist throughout the day with light rain showers, mixed with snow at times, possible through tonight.

No accumulations are expected.

There will be highs in the 40s with a low in the lower 30s tonight. However, by the time the temperature gets into the 30s, the rain will be gone.

"Later today, a light surface trough is expected to pass through the area," said the NWS forecast discussion. "Throughout the majority of today and into the evening, the Mid-South will see scattered, light precipitation, mostly in the form of rain, with the possibility of snow at times, develop ahead of the trough. There shouldn't be any snow accumulation."

Over the weekend, the weather will be dry and the temperature will drop − Saturday's high will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Lows on Saturday will be in the mid to low 30s. The high on Sunday will range from the upper 40s to about 60 degrees.

Memphis 3-day forecast

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Rain expected to continue for the majority of the day before ending in the early evening. After the rain clears up, temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Weather will be dry with the high ranging between the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be little cloud coverage throughout the day. Lows will be in the mid to low 30s.

Sunday: There will be a cold front that comes through Sunday night into Monday morning. Light rain will be scattered before the front as it moves in. That means rain followed by cold weather. There is a slight chance the rain could turn to snow before it ends.

Jordan Green covers trending news for the USAToday Network. She can be reached via email at jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter/X @_green_jordan_.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis weather: Snow showers still possible; no accumulation though