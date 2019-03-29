Chance of UK 'no-deal' Brexit has risen 'sharply', says France

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Friday the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal had risen "very sharply" following parliament's rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement for a third time.

"France is well prepared (for no deal) and will accelerate its preparations for such a scenario," the Elysee said in a statement.

It said it was now up to Britain to present an alternative plan in the coming days -- whether new elections, a second referendum, or a proposal for a customs union -- otherwise the country would leave the EU with no deal.

European Council President Donald Tusk has convened an emergency summit of EU leaders for April 10, ahead of Britain's possible no-deal exit from the union on April 12.

