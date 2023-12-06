We have a chance to win energy battle with Russia this winter – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that if Ukraine’s air defence is strengthened and the winter passes safely for its energy facilities, then Russia will face one of its biggest defeats.

Source: an address by Zelenskyy to the leaders of the Group of Seven

Quote: "This winter we have a chance to win the battle for energy. Last year, Russia tried to strike Ukraine with a blackout – their missiles and Iranian Shaheds, which became a weapon of Russian terror, tried to destroy our energy infrastructure.

Now we are strengthening our air defence – particularly with your support, and if we continue to do this, if we withstand this winter energy-wise, Russian terror will suffer one of its biggest defeats."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Strong air defence and a strong energy sector mean our cities can live, our economy can work and our people can come back."

