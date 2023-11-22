Chancellor’s £900 triple lock boost is ‘one of the largest-ever increases’

Mr Hunt, right, has delivered some tax cuts in what is still a relatively cautious Autumn Statement - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Millions of retirees are in line for the biggest rise in the state pension on record after the Government’s triple lock policy was maintained in line with high inflation.

The £900 boost means the new full state pension will surpass £11,000 a year for the first time ever in April 2024, rising to £11,502 from the current payment of £10,600.

The increase in pension payments will cost the Treasury £2bn more in 2024-25 than the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast after the Budget in March.

Under the triple lock policy – a key pledge in the Tory 2019 manifesto – the state pension rises in line with whichever is highest out of inflation, average wage growth or 2.5pc in April each year. The highest of the three is wage growth at 8.5pc.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, had reportedly considered stripping bonuses from the average pay figure, which would have lowered it to 7.8pc and saved the Treasury around £630m, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

The decision to stick with 8.5pc comes after Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, said the triple lock is “not sustainable” in the long term.

Announcing his Autumn Statement in the Commons this afternoon, Mr Hunt said: “There have been reports we would uprate [the triple lock] by a lower amount to smooth out the effect of high public sector bonuses in July, but that would have been particularly difficult for one million pensioners whose only income is from the state.

“So instead, today we honour our commitment to the triple lock in full.”

He added that the boost represented “one of the largest-ever cash increases of the state pension”.

However, income tax thresholds remain frozen until 2027-28, meaning more pensioners will be dragged into the tax net.

Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said: “It’s clearly very welcome that the Government didn’t try to fiddle the figures, but the big fly in the ointment is – more of this is going to be subject to income tax.

“By freezing the tax threshold, a bigger slice of pensions are going to be paid in tax. It’s a bit like giving with one hand and taking with the other.”

Roger Jude, 79, a pensioner in Mr Hunt’s constituency of South West Surrey, said he was “pleased” that the Government stuck to the triple lock commitment.

“It will be a boost for me and an even bigger boost for poorer pensioners – they’re going to need it.

“The problem is that I’ll be spending 40pc tax on it. Prior to the announcement I was right on the border of paying 40pc tax and I think this will tip me over into the bracket, but I’m pleased nevertheless.”

He added that he was still undecided about voting Conservative at the next election, saying: “They’ve stuck with the triple lock but Labour were promising to do that anyway, so there’s not much to choose between them in that respect.”

Sian Steele, of wealth management firm Evelyn Partners, said the 8.5pc rise would be “very welcome” at a time of rising living costs.

She added: “With an election on the horizon, the political consequences of tinkering with the triple lock might have figured in the Chancellor’s calculations.

“Whether the state pension can be increased in the same way over the long term alongside an ageing population is another question.

“With the inclusion of bonuses in the earnings element of the triple lock, many in the Treasury are probably lamenting a missed opportunity to save the public purse some extra outlay.”

‘It’s unfortunate but not unsurprising’

John Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “Tinkering with the triple lock measure will be something the Government would have been loath to do given it will upset the Conservative Party’s core voters.

“Being able to announce they are keeping the measure as is, today, will therefore represent a boon for Hunt and [Rishi] Sunak.

“However, once again the triple lock and all its problems get punted down the road for the next Government to think about.

“There is a growing problem with the state pension and it’s unfortunate but not unsurprising that this Government has not opted to make long-term but potentially unpopular decisions about reforming how our state pension is uprated.”

Now read: How to check you’re getting the state pension you deserve

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.