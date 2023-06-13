The Chancellor has accurately diagnosed the UK economy’s ails

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has accurately diagnosed the UK economy’s ails. The Chancellor this week stressed that only productivity can set Britain on a path to prosperity. Before too long, the state will outgrow the economy and crush hopes of long-term tax cuts.

The challenge will be in identifying and administering the right treatment. Mr Hunt’s new, public sector productivity review into how the machinery of state might be made more efficient will report back in the autumn. It must lead to a reduction in Britain’s sprawling, sclerotic government apparatus.

Three successive Conservative administrations have come and gone without meaningful civil service reform. Government bodies have become increasingly bloated.

Yet Rishi Sunak can only see his five pledges realised if the state is knocked back into fighting shape. Without greater NHS efficiency, waiting lists will barely shrink. Without reform, our welfare system will continue to reward the post-furlough, work-from-home mindset. Warnings have now been issued of public sector workers “quietly quitting”, as increasing numbers say they will only do the bare minimum to get by.

Greater injections of taxpayer money are delivering only marginal gains. Demographic pressures, meanwhile, will lead to ever-greater pressure for more spending and, possibly, more borrowing. Cutting the national debt, as Mr Sunak has pledged, will become immensely difficult. Government will have little prospect of engaging in the ambitious reforms required to tackle inflationary labour shortages, or retaking control of the situation in the Channel.

Boosting productivity may also lead to benefits of a political kind. As the leading parties coalesce around the centre ground, here is an opportunity for the Conservatives to put clear blue water between themselves and the Labour party. Mr Sunak can ensure the state generates more with less, using AI and digitisation to lift output, reshaping tired and outdated systems, and being unafraid to make cuts where needed. Sir Keir Starmer may to find his hands tied by the unions.

If the Government is bold, next year’s election could be between a Labour Party offering more of the same, and a Conservative Party with a plan to cut taxes and deliver the functioning public services. It will need more than a review in order to achieve this.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.